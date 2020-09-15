TU researchers, Bridenstine, talk technical about space, plus more collaboration

Bridenstine, a Tulsa resident and former 1st District congressman, has long advocated greater commercial involvement in the space industry. Tuesday, though, he said his appreciation for university researchers has grown.

"If we turn to a private company to have something produced directly, we can get something produced," he said. "What we find as an agency, though, is when we go to a university ... you get the scientist and the engineer actually working together, side by side, day in and day out. And the value of that is you can give them a cost cap and give them a deadline and they meet it."

Hari, a professor of physics and engineering physics, is also director of the Oklahoma Photovoltaic Research Institute, a consortium involving TU, Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and private industry that works to develop lighter and more efficient solar cells.

This has important implications for space exploration, it was explained, but also for the earthbound as the world undergoes a revolution in how it is powered.

Bridenstine said that includes unmanned aerial vehicles, and talked at some length with Loyd Hook, a former NASA researcher now at TU.