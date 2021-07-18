Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust defends record from legislative critics

In fiscal year 2020, that broke down to just under $50 million to the TSET endowment, $12.4 million to the general fund and $4.1 million to the attorney general.

TSET, however, is funded by proceeds from the endowment, not the annual payments to it. The payments peaked at $113.4 million in 2013 and have been steadily declining since.

The endowment is managed by a five-member investment committee headed by the state treasurer, and at last count was worth more than $1.6 billion. That $1.6 billion cannot be touched without a vote of the people.

The purposes for which TSET can spend money are limited by the 2000 constitutional amendment and state law, but broadly speaking the expenditures must be related to public health, research and reducing tobacco use.

TSET's largest and most visible programs are its Helpline, which provides information, counseling and nicotine replacement therapy for smokers, and media campaigns such as Tobacco Stops With Me.

As others have before, LOFT questioned the effectiveness of these programs, and in particular the Helpline. LOFT conceded the program is relatively effective but said it costs several times more than other states spend.