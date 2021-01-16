Trump leaves complicated Oklahoma legacy

"Trump's insistence on reestablishing America’s military as a worldwide force has strengthened Oklahoma’s military installations," said McLain. "His 2017 tax cut plan has aided thousands of Oklahomans and small businesses with their bottom line, and his committed support of America’s oil and gas industry has further assisted Oklahoma in gaining energy independence from foreign nations."

Trump has been criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular his inconsistent messaging and attempts to influence medical and scientific decisions.

On the other hand, as McLain pointed out, the U.S. developed a vaccine faster than most expected — and faster than most of the world.

"Millions of Americans are now being vaccinated against COVID-19 much quicker than anyone could have predicted," McLain said, though some dispute that the campaign has been particularly swift or smooth.

Perhaps Trump's most lasting legacy will be the 200-plus federal judges he's appointed, including three to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He's appointed six judges to the bench in Oklahoma.

"President Trump’s conservative, pro-business policies will continue to aid Oklahomans, no matter who occupies the White House,” McLain said.