Trump leaves complicated Oklahoma legacy

President Donald Trump carried Oklahoma by a 2-to-1 margin over Democrat Joe Biden in November, so it is not surprising that many Oklahomans are still fans to the point of refusing to accept Trump's defeat.
Trump is still popular — or at least more popular than Biden or any other Democrat — but his Oklahoma legacy is harder to pinpoint. Such is often the case for presidents, but assessing Trump's administration is further complicated by his unorthodox style and a pandemic now more than a year long.
Economically, Oklahoma fell further during the pandemic and, through the end of September, had bounced back more slowly than any neighboring state, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
In 2016, the year Trump was elected, Oklahoma ranked 34th in economic growth as measured by gross state product.
For 2019, before COVID-19, it ranked 46th.
How much the Trump administration had to do with that is a matter of much argument and speculation.
In any case, Trump received about two-thirds of the vote in Oklahoma — about the same proportion he received in 2016 and Republican presidential candidates have received here since 2004.
State Republican Party Chairman David McLain said Trump “has had a profound impact over the past four years in Oklahoma."
McLain cites the nation's military buildup under Trump, as well as the administration's handling of the pandemic, the 2017 tax cuts and the appointment of conservative federal judges as important accomplishments.
Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews agrees that Trump has had a profound impact, although not in the way McLain means.
"In the last four years, those elected to represent us have chosen to just do the bidding of Trump, and that bidding has hurt Oklahoma," Andrews said. "It's hurt our farmers. It's hurt our meat producers. There are things in our state that, because they are not part of his agenda, are just ignored."
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers, who have been Trump's most loyal supporters, found themselves caught in a trade war during Trump's term that cut them off from some of their largest international markets.
Some of those markets have since been partially or wholly restored.
The Trump administration's expansion of the defense budget has no doubt had an impact on the state, especially the Oklahoma City metro area, Lawton, Altus, Enid and McAlester, but Bureau of Economic Analysis figures indicate that the greatest expansion of Oklahoma's economy in recent years has been through state and local government, including the recent pay increases for teachers.
"Trump's insistence on reestablishing America’s military as a worldwide force has strengthened Oklahoma’s military installations," said McLain. "His 2017 tax cut plan has aided thousands of Oklahomans and small businesses with their bottom line, and his committed support of America’s oil and gas industry has further assisted Oklahoma in gaining energy independence from foreign nations."
Trump has been criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular his inconsistent messaging and attempts to influence medical and scientific decisions.
On the other hand, as McLain pointed out, the U.S. developed a vaccine faster than most expected — and faster than most of the world.
"Millions of Americans are now being vaccinated against COVID-19 much quicker than anyone could have predicted," McLain said, though some dispute that the campaign has been particularly swift or smooth.
Perhaps Trump's most lasting legacy will be the 200-plus federal judges he's appointed, including three to the U.S. Supreme Court.
He's appointed six judges to the bench in Oklahoma.
"President Trump’s conservative, pro-business policies will continue to aid Oklahomans, no matter who occupies the White House,” McLain said.
Trump's detractors would argue that his legacy is less about policy than his confrontational style and loose regard for facts and accuracy. His unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and refusal to accept defeat contributed to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and continue to feed distrust in American democracy.
"Overall, the impact of Trump on Oklahoma is two-fold," said Andrews. "He's radicalized our right-leaning citizens, and (Democrats) have gone from mobilized to demoralized back to mobilized."
Trump mobilized voters of both parties. While Trump became the first presidential candidate to receive 1 million votes in Oklahoma, Biden attracted the second-most for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976.
Andrews said Trump "found people who were unhappy and spoke to them in a language they could hear. He got people who never thought about voting to come out and vote and care, to put up yard signs and to join Facebook groups. He absolutely did that.
"They found someone to follow," Andrews said. "The problem is they followed him and they forgot about our democracy."
