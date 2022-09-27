 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trump endorses U.S. Sen. James Lankford

  • Updated
092822-tul-nws-lankford-p1

Then-President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Feb. 7, 2019.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press file

U.S. Sen. James Lankford hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with former President Donald Trump, but apparently they are simpatico enough for Trump to endorse Lankford's reelection bid.

"Sometimes we didn’t exactly agree on everything, but we do now," Trump said in a written statement announcing the endorsement. "He is a very good man with a fabulous wife and family, loves the great state of Oklahoma, and is working very hard on trying to Save our Country from the disaster that it is in."

Lankford is seeking a second full term after winning a 2014 special election to complete an unexpired term. He is opposed in the Nov. 8 general election by Democrat Madison Horn, Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney.

Lankford is a heavy favorite to win.

"It is my great honor to give James Lankford my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump's statement says.

Lankford criticized Trump's use of a Bible and a church near the White House for a photo opportunity last summer and has allowed that the former president has not always been a great role model. Trump and his followers castigated Lankford for not going through with plans to challenge some results from the 2020 presidential election.

Lankford has also been criticized for not fully repudiating debunked claims by Trump and others that the election was "stolen."

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

