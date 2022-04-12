Trump endorses 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas' reelection in Oklahoma

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas for a 15th term.

"Congressman Frank Lucas is a strong advocate for the people of Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District," Trump said in a written statement. "Frank is working hard to grow our economy, encourage innovation, promote American farmers, defend the Second Amendment, and support our military and vets.

"In 2016 and 2020, I won 77 of 77 counties in the great state of Oklahoma, and I was proud to campaign alongside Oklahoma leaders like Frank. Frank Lucas has my complete and total endorsement!"

The low-key Lucas has not been as outspoken in his support of Trump, but his district gave the former president some of his largest majorities in 2016 and 2020, and Lucas joined Oklahoma's other House members in voting against certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Lucas has been challenged in the GOP primary by several candidates, including term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy.

"I’m honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement," Lucas said in a written statement. "We’ve worked tirelessly fighting for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, bolstering America’s energy independence, strengthening America’s economy, and standing up to progressive extremism.

"Thank you Mr. President for choosing this farmer from Cheyenne to continue our America first mission and defend Oklahoma’s values in Washington.”

