Updated 10:20 p.m.: With 97% of the precincts reporting, President Trump is at 977,537 votes to Biden’s 485,891. Third place is Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen with 23,648 votes. Fourth is entertainer Kayne West at 5,345 votes.

Updated 10:15 p.m.: Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith earns fourth term. Click here to read the story.

Updated 9:33 p.m.: Another important race: Kendra Horn v. Stephanie Bice for Oklahoma HD 5. Horn (the incumbent) is up by about 3,000 votes with almost 71 percent of precincts reporting.

Updated 9:30 p.m.: Sen. Inhofe just addressed the crowd and brought up a clip from Sen. Bernie Sanders talking about working with him when explaining how to "love a liberal." But a little later he said of the right + the left: "we're winning and they're losing."

Updated 9:20 p.m.: Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last. Click here to read the story.

Updated 9:06 p.m.: With almost all of the Oklahoma votes counted, entertainer Kayne West was only able to get about 0.34% of the vote for president. He did beat Brock Pierce, who was known for his role in the "Mighty Duck" movies, and Jade Simmons, a former Miss America contestant. While West earned 4,443 votes, Trump won Oklahoma with 853,464 with 85% of the precincts reporting.

Updated 8:49 p.m.: State Question 805 looks like it’s not going to pass. With 78% of the precincts in, no votes are 60% to 40%. The measure would have added a constitutional amendment on prison-sentencing reform.

State Question 814 is also being rejected so far 59% to 41%. The measure would have added a constitutional amendment to pay for state Medicaid costs while ensuring the successful Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is adequately funded.

Updated 8:44 p.m.: US House District 1: Hern 112,726 (59%); Asamoa-Caeser 72,461 (38%). 157 of 326 precincts.

Updated 8:35 p.m.: Tulsa City Council races: District 7 Decter Wright 4,829 (65%); Van Kirk 2,572 (35%). 6 of 21 precincts.

Tulsa City Council races: District 6: Dodson 2,847 (68%); Bengel 1,371 (32%). 4 of 19 precincts.

Tulsa City Council races: District 5 Arthrell 3,677 (56%); Fahler 2,904 (44%). 7 of 20 precincts

Updated 8:25 p.m.: Oklahoma voters on Tuesday delivered an expected victory and seven electoral votes to President Donald Trump. Click here to read the story.

Updated 7:49 p.m.: So far in absentee mail and early voting, Democrat challenger Kojo Asamoa-Caesar leads Rep. Kevin Hern in Tulsa County 56% to 41%. They are very close with just 2% of the total vote in.

Updated 7:41 p.m.: We reported earlier how entertainer Kayne West got on the Oklahoma ballot for president. While President Trump recorded almost 200,000 total votes and Biden has 153,318 with 6.42% of the vote in, West has just 810. The Libertarian candidate, Jo Jorgensen, is in third place with 4,695 votes.

Updated 8:16 p.m.: Half the state precincts reporting: Trump 527,282 (62%); Biden 310,797 (36%).

Updated 8:14 p.m.: Democrat candidate Abby Broyles tweeted this: “It is wildly irresponsible for the @AP to call a statewide race when zero precincts are reporting from Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties, according to the state election board. It’s voter suppression to put that out while people are still in line voting.” With 50% of the precincts reporting, she is behind Sen. Inhofe 36% to 60%.

Updated 8:14 p.m.: State questions still losing. SQ 805 (criminal justice): yes 320,290 (44%); no 414,627 (56%). SQ 814 (tobacco trust): yes 306,345 (42%); no 431,290 (58%)

Updated 7:31 p.m.: In the initial count of absentee mail votes, challenger Abby Broyles scored almost 90,000 votes to Sen. Inhofe’s 66,000. But in early voting, Inhofe brought in 45,000 more. With 4 percent of the precincts in, Inhofe 53%, Broyles 44%. While others have already called this race based on projections, we will wait until more of the actual vote is in.

Updated 7:23 p.m.: If these absentee mail numbers hold, President Trump had only 605 more votes than former Vice President Joe Biden in Oklahoma. When it came to early voting, if these numbers hold, Trump blew away Biden by 37,882 votes.

Staff Photographer Mike Simons with one of our favorite photos taken today: Burl Nicholson holds his 2-month-old daughter, Elena, as he fills out his ballot while voting at First Church in Owasso.

The Tulsa World will update here throughout the night as the votes are counted.

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

