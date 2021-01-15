Tribes want Congress to allow criminal justice compacts with Oklahoma in wake of landmark McGirt ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some tribal representatives want Congress to allow them to compact with the state to deal with the implementation of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case regarding criminal jurisdiction.
Jimcy McGirt won a U.S. Supreme Court case in July that challenged his state court child sex-abuse conviction on grounds that the state of Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction to have prosecuted him.
The Supreme Court ruled that major crimes committed by or upon American Indians within the 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation should be tried in federal rather than state court because Congress never disestablished the reservation.
The reservation includes the city of Tulsa and much of Tulsa County.
“The decision in McGirt substantially changes how crime is prosecuted throughout eastern Oklahoma,” said Sara Hill, Cherokee Nation attorney general.
Other tribes, including the Cherokees, Chickasaws, Choctaws and Seminoles, say the ruling applies to their reservations, as well.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the ruling affirmed what tribes always knew — that the reservations of the Five Tribes were never disestablished.
He said his tribe has put $10 million into its criminal justice system but believes that implementing the change will cost about $35 million annually.
Hoskin said Congress needs to protect the McGirt decision and give tribes and the state the power to compact in the area of criminal jurisdiction.
The state and tribes already compact in other areas, including tobacco and gaming.
Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, said Oklahoma has more compacts than any other state in the nation.
“The conversations I have had with members of our delegation are reassuring,” Hoskin said. “They don’t believe there should be disestablishment, but I have been around long enough and at least know enough history to know Congress can do great injury to tribal sovereignty, and in times they have done it right on the heels of great victories before federal courts, including the Supreme Court.”
State and tribal relations took a hit when Gov. Kevin Stitt said gaming fees to the state from the tribes should be increased. Some tribes sued and won a determination in federal court that their gaming compacts automatically renewed, thus eliminating the need to negotiate new terms.
Little has been said publicly about the matter since that court ruling, which the state did not appeal.
Oklahoma’s tribes have had a good relationship with previous governors and the state, Hoskin said.
“We want a good relationship with this governor, and I think that he has an opportunity to learn lessons from the gaming compact dispute, for example,” Hoskin said. “He was on an island fighting tribes over something that was the biggest win-win a governor could ever have, which is a great relationship with the tribes generating a lot of revenue.”
Hoskin said there are plenty of people in the state, including in the Oklahoma Legislature, who understand the wisdom of compacting.
Ryan Leonard, Stitt’s special counsel for Native American affairs, said Stitt supports compacting as a means to implement the McGirt ruling, but he said the ruling also has implications for taxation, regulatory affairs and zoning. He said businesses and citizens in eastern Oklahoma need certainty about all of that.
“Gov. Stitt is committed to working with all those involved, including the tribes, to resolve these issues as quickly as possible so the state can achieve the certainty it needs to enjoy the economic prosperity we all want,” Leonard said.
He said Stitt wants and believes that he has a great relationship with the tribes. Just last month, the governor renewed hunting and fishing compacts with two tribes, he said.
“Gov. Stitt is firmly committed to having a strong working relationship with Oklahoma’s tribal partners,” Leonard said.
Asked about the potential changes to the compacts that were at the center of the lawsuit, Leonard said he is not aware of any talks about changing rates and adding games but that Stitt remains open to discussing the issues with the tribes at any time.
He said Stitt believes that any talk about disestablishment of tribal boundaries is a “red herring designed to cause division.”