Tribes want Congress to allow criminal justice compacts with Oklahoma in wake of landmark McGirt ruling

Hoskin said Congress needs to protect the McGirt decision and give tribes and the state the power to compact in the area of criminal jurisdiction.

The state and tribes already compact in other areas, including tobacco and gaming.

Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, said Oklahoma has more compacts than any other state in the nation.

“The conversations I have had with members of our delegation are reassuring,” Hoskin said. “They don’t believe there should be disestablishment, but I have been around long enough and at least know enough history to know Congress can do great injury to tribal sovereignty, and in times they have done it right on the heels of great victories before federal courts, including the Supreme Court.”

State and tribal relations took a hit when Gov. Kevin Stitt said gaming fees to the state from the tribes should be increased. Some tribes sued and won a determination in federal court that their gaming compacts automatically renewed, thus eliminating the need to negotiate new terms.

Little has been said publicly about the matter since that court ruling, which the state did not appeal.

Oklahoma’s tribes have had a good relationship with previous governors and the state, Hoskin said.