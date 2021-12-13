Tribal leaders sound off as Stitt seeks change to hunting, fishing license compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state and two tribes are at an impasse on renewal of hunting and fishing compacts.
The compacts with the Cherokee Nation and Choctaw Nation expire at the end of the year.
“Under the current compacts, members of the Cherokee Nation and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma are granted hunting and fishing licenses at steeply discounted rates as compared to Oklahoma citizens who are not members of either tribe,” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell wrote in a Nov. 30 letter to the tribes. Pinnell is Stitt's secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage.
“Because we firmly believe that all Oklahomans should receive equal treatment under the law and otherwise, we extend to each of you, on behalf of your respective tribes, the opportunity to enter Hunting and Fishing Compacts that allow your government to purchase licenses for your members at the same price that other Oklahoma citizens pay for the same licenses.”
In a May 2015 compact, Cherokee Nation agreed to give the state $2 for each hunting and fishing license to be able to offer those free of charge to every Cherokee citizen over age 16. An estimated 150,000 hunter-fishers were reportedly added to the state’s rolls and potentially help Oklahoma qualify for more in federal fish and wildlife funding.
According to the Cherokee Nation, the compacts have been in place since 2016 with Stitt approving them in 2019 and 2020.
According to the Cherokee Nation, its compact generated more than $32 million for the state while the Choctaw compact brought in for $6 million.
“This decision is tremendously disappointing, not just for Cherokee citizens who are losing a program that Gov. Stitt himself knew was a win-win, but for every Oklahoman who has benefited from these agreements and the future generations that would have benefited from federal funding to support wildlife management and conservation,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said that under prior administrations, the renewal was routine.
“Unfortunately, Gov. Stitt has once again decided to let his personal concerns outweigh what is best for the people he was elected to represent, putting conflict above cooperation,” Batton's statement reads.
Batton said he hoped Stitt would change his position.
“Gov. Stitt believes that all Oklahomans should receive equal treatment under the law and offered both the Cherokee Nation and the Choctaw Nation the opportunity to enter a compact to purchase licenses for their members by paying the same price as Oklahomans who are not tribal members,” said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman. An annual fishing license is $25 in Oklahoma; hunters can pay $10-$50 or more depending on the license, according to the state website.
“Personal attacks on the governor will not deter him from protecting the interests of all 4 million Oklahomans, including the state’s wildlife and natural resources," Hannema said.
The Cherokee Nation has long held to the assertion that 1800s-era treaty rights allow tribal members to hunt and fish within the 14-county Cherokee jurisdiction area. Tribal leaders have said they would argue the point to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary, though the previous administration celebrated Oklahoma's collaboration with tribes in lieu of litigation.
This story will be updated.
