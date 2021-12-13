Tribal leaders sound off as Stitt seeks change to hunting, fishing license compacts

According to the Cherokee Nation, the compacts have been in place since 2016 with Stitt approving them in 2019 and 2020.

According to the Cherokee Nation, its compact generated more than $32 million for the state while the Choctaw compact brought in for $6 million.

“This decision is tremendously disappointing, not just for Cherokee citizens who are losing a program that Gov. Stitt himself knew was a win-win, but for every Oklahoman who has benefited from these agreements and the future generations that would have benefited from federal funding to support wildlife management and conservation,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said that under prior administrations, the renewal was routine.

“Unfortunately, Gov. Stitt has once again decided to let his personal concerns outweigh what is best for the people he was elected to represent, putting conflict above cooperation,” Batton's statement reads.

Batton said he hoped Stitt would change his position.