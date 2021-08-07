Tribal gaming revenue up after sharp COVID-19 decline

OKLAHOMA CITY — While gaming revenue paid to the state took a sharp dip during the pandemic, it appears to be on a record rebound.
Tribes pay the state exclusivity fees for the right to operate Class III gaming and non-house-banked card games.
For fiscal year 2020, the state collected more than $123.6 million, or a 16.6% drop over the prior fiscal year, according to the Oklahoma Gaming Compliance Unit Annual Report published by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
“The COVID-19 global pandemic in 2020 had a significant negative impact on amounts collected by the state,” according to the report. “All gaming facilities were closed to the public for a number of months during the fiscal year and were reopened at a reduced capacity through the rest of fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021.”
Exclusivity fees for fiscal year 2020 were the third lowest amount record in a decade, coming in ahead of only fiscal year 2011 and 2014, according to the report.
From July 2020 through June 2021, tribes paid the state nearly $167 million in exclusivity fees, a new record, said Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.
Until COVID-19 hit, tribes were on pace to break the $148 million exclusivity fee payment record hit in fiscal year 2019, Morgan said.
Morgan attributes the new record to pent-up demand and precautions tribes took to ensure safety.
“I think it shows our customers were comfortable with the health measures we took,” Morgan said. “We led early in testing. Tribes led in getting the vaccine out early and often to anyone that wanted it and continue to do so today.”
Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, said the closures and operational changes had a dramatic impact, but the situation was also influenced by the number of stimulus dollars people were granted.
Garrett noted that all casino employees continue to wear masks and strict cleaning protocols have been implemented. The tribe's casinos also implemented social distancing in many areas and installed dividers between gaming machines so players are more isolated, he said.
“Those casinos have never been as clean as they are right now,” he said. “It has been a heck of an effort.”
No employees were laid off or missed a paycheck, he said.
The year “2020 was an extremely tough year and you are seeing the industry on an uptick as the COVID restrictions have relaxed,” he said. “The question mark now is what does the delta variant mean to our society and what impact it will have on the gaming industry.”
