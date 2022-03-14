Transgender residents sue Oklahoma over birth certificate policy

Oklahoma’s policy banning transgender people from amending their birth certificates to reflect their gender identify violates the equal protection, due process and free speech guarantees of the U.S. Constitution, according to a federal lawsuit filed by three Tulsa-area residents.
The birth certificate policy “facially and intentionally discriminates on the basis of transgender status,” says the lawsuit, filed Monday in Tulsa federal court.
The lawsuit seeks a judgment that prohibits the state from enforcing the policy and requires it to provide amended birth certificates to those who seek them based on gender identity.
The lawsuit follows an
executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt in November after the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued an amended birth certificate with a nonbinary gender marker to an individual as part of a court settlement.
Stitt’s order barred the issuance of amended birth certificates that altered the designated gender or sex of individuals.
Stitt claimed in his order that state law backed him up, but he called on the Legislature to pass legislation further clarifying it.
The executive order also reversed a prior Health Department practice that permitted individuals with a court order to change the gender on their birth certificates based on their gender identity, according to the lawsuit.
“Gov. Stitt’s executive order deprives transgender people born in Oklahoma of equal treatment under the law,” said Shelly Skeen, senior attorney for New York-based Lambda Legal. “Other people have access to birth certificates that match who they are, but the government has singled out transgender people to take away their ability to access birth certificates that match who they are.”
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Tulsa residents — Rowan Fowler and Allister Hall — and one Creek County resident, identified only by the initials C.R.
Fowler is a transgender woman; Hall and C.R. are transgender men, according to the lawsuit.
All three claim that the state Health Department recently rejected their attempts to amend their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities.
“Having a birth certificate that reflects who I am as a human being is crucial and can present a basic issue of safety for me,” Fowler said in a statement.
“The state’s denial of my existence is discriminatory and puts me in harm’s way,” Fowler said. “There was no reason for Oklahoma to take away this basic tool that transgender people need to simply go about their everyday lives with dignity, safety, and respect.”
In addition to naming Stitt in his official capacity, the lawsuit also names in their official capacities Keith Reed, now Oklahoma's commissioner of health, and Kelly Baker, registrar of vital records at the Oklahoma State Health Department.
In addition to seeking a ruling that permits them to change the gender identities on their birth certificates, the plaintiffs ask a judge to prohibit the state from designating on amended birth certificates that information has been modified from its original issuance.
Such protections are necessary to protect the privacy of individuals who are transgender, according to the lawsuit.
The issue came to light in October after the state of Oklahoma approved a settlement agreement with an Oregon resident who had sued the state to amend their Oklahoma birth certificate’s gender designation.
Kit Lorelied was the first person in the state to have their Oklahoma birth certificate amended to reflect a nonbinary gender marker.
Nonbinary individuals do not identify specifically as male or female. They do not feel that male or female is their clear gender identity.
A Senate panel on Feb. 28 approved a bill that
would prohibit the designation of nonbinary gender markers on Oklahoma birth certificates.
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 1100 by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, passed by a vote of 7-3.
A spokeswoman for the State Health Department issued a statement in response to a request for comment, saying, "We are unable to comment on this piece of litigation, at this time."
Stitt's office, through a spokeswoman, responded that the governor does not comment on pending litigation.
Featured video: Over 60 companies urge Texas to drop anti-transgender legislation
How transgender protection laws differ by state
Alabama
While employment protections exist for Alabama’s transgender residents under federal law, there are no such protections at the state level for the 147,000 residents of the LGBTQ population. According to the MAP,
Alabama is one of nine states with a “negative overall policy tally.” Alabama also has laws in place banning transgender issues from being discussed in schools, and transgender individuals can be banned from playing on sporting teams related to their gender identity.
Canva
Alaska
Alaska has an
LGBTQ population of 25,000 but few laws in place to protect them. While LGBTQ "conversion therapy" is banned statewide, there are no protections in place for transgender youths in state care. However, there are laws within the state protecting an individual’s right to change their identified gender on formal documents, such as birth certificates and driver's licenses.
Zackary Drucker // The Gender Spectrum Collection
California
California is one of only 11 states that bans the use of the
“gay/trans panic defense” in court, and overall it’s one of the more progressive states in the country for LGBTQ rights. The MAP considers all state residents protected with the current laws in place, but the state does currently criminalize infection and transmission of HIV. Laws of this nature are not uncommon and have been shown to have negative health impacts.
You may also like: Oldest cities in America
Zackary Drucker // The Gender Spectrum Collection
Colorado
Colorado has few negative laws against transgender people, but there are many areas where protective laws could be passed to ensure ethical, equal treatment. The lack of a law protecting an individual does not necessarily equate to a bias in the system, though it may allow room for discrimination. Legal protections are still not comprehensive for
LGBTQ children in state custody.
Canva
Delaware
With an LGBTQ population of 40,000, Delaware has
room to expand state protection laws. "Conversion therapy" is banned, but there are no laws strictly protecting transgender students. While hate crime laws do cover transgender individuals, there isn’t a ban on using the “gay/trans panic defense” in court.
Canva
Florida
Florida has some local laws and policies in place protecting transgender individuals from employment and housing discrimination, but there are
few protections for youth or students, unless they’re under state care. There are no specific hate crime laws that protect transgender people in Florida.
Canva
Hawaii
Hawaii is one of the more progressive states on transgender protection laws, yet there are areas for forward movement. Currently, there are no laws protecting transgender people from credit or lending discrimination. Laws are in place to ensure an individual’s right to change official documents to their identified gender.
Canva
Indiana
Indiana has an
LGBTQ population of 272,000. While same-sex couples have laws protecting their right to adopt children, transgender parents do not. A similar situation appears in laws that regard some crimes against same-sex couples as hate crimes but don’t extend that protection to transgender people.
Canva
Kansas
Kansas has
statewide protections for all LGBTQ state employees, yet there are strong religious exemption laws for other industries. The state’s LGBTQ youth are not protected, and there are no laws protecting individuals from discrimination by health care companies.
Canva
Kentucky
Kentucky does protect the rights of
all individuals to adopt children, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, yet transgender children in the state do not have specific protections in place. Conversion therapy is allowed, and transgender individuals are not covered under state hate crime laws.
Canva
Louisiana
With an LGBTQ population of 169,000, Louisiana has few protections in place. There are currently no laws that protect transgender youth in the state, and none protecting the right for anyone on the LGBTQ spectrum to adopt or foster a child. Only
12% of the population is fully protected when it comes to employment, accommodation, and housing discrimination, according to MAP.
Canva
Maine
Maine has an LGBTQ population of 60,000 people and a wide array of laws protecting them. The MAP considers
the entire population to be protected, though there are still areas where the state can move forward with further legislative measures. There are currently no transgender-inclusive laws prohibiting state employees from being deprived of needed health benefits.
Zackary Drucker // The Gender Spectrum Collection
Maryland
According to the MAP,
5% of Maryland's workforce is on the LGBTQ spectrum. While protection laws exist for adults hoping to adopt children, there are no statewide laws protecting transgender youth. Maryland also doesn’t have a ban on the “gay/trans panic defense,” leaving all individuals on this spectrum at risk.
You may also like: U.S. cities with the cleanest air
Canva
Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, all public and state employees, individuals seeking housing or public accommodation, and those who want fair lending practices
receive the benefit of equal rights protected by law. Legal protections for health care policies offer equal protections, as well. Transgender individuals, along with anyone else who identifies under the LGBTQ umbrella, are protected by state hate crime laws.
Canva
Michigan
The state of Michigan has legal protections in place to
preserve the rights of transgender individuals to adopt or foster children, yet laws protecting those same individuals when in need of housing and employment are not statewide. There are no laws against LGBTQ "conversion therapy," nor are there laws in place that protect transgender students from bullying in school.
Canva
Missouri
Same-sex couples can adopt children in Missouri, but the same can’t be said for individuals who are transgender. The state has strong religious exemption laws and no major protections for LGBTQ youth. The MAP notes that
only 18% of the population is fully protected, while 8% is partially protected.
You may also like: LGBTQ+ history before Stonewall
Zackary Drucker // The Gender Spectrum Collection
Montana
Montana has
nondiscrimination policies in place for transgender individuals who work for the state, but not for those in private industry. There are no transgender laws protecting young people in the state, though there are some health care policies in place that ban Medicaid from denying medical coverage to transgender people.
Canva
Nebraska
Nebraska
has no laws in place to protect the rights of LGBTQ individuals looking to adopt or foster children. Employment and housing laws to stop discrimination do exist in some local jurisdictions, but not statewide. Transgender youth have no laws protecting them, and there is no legislation in place to prevent health care companies from discriminating against transgender individuals.
Canva
Nevada
The MAP says that
Nevada’s residents are protected by anti-discrimination legislation. Parents of any gender identity are protected, and so are the youth in the state. Laws are in place to ensure transgender individuals can aquire birth certificates and driver’s licenses without having to name their genders, instead using an “X.”
Canva
New Hampshire
New Hampshire has
many anti-discrimination laws in place that protect transgender individuals, though the state has no laws in place to protect the right to change one’s gender on a birth certificate. Transgender individuals in the state are covered under hate crime laws, but there is no current ban on the "panic defense."
Canva
North Carolina
North Carolina is a state with so few transgender protection laws that the MAP
considers 0% of the population protected. Transgender individuals are not protected under hate crime laws, there is no ban on the "panic defense," and the state makes exposure and transmission of HIV a crime—a legislative decision with previously noted negative side effects for general health.
Zackary Drucker // The Gender Spectrum Collection
North Dakota
With an LGBTQ population of 20,000 people, North Dakota has some localized policies and laws protecting transgender individuals from discrimination, but none are statewide. There are currently
no laws in place to protect transgender students from bullying, nor any protections for transgender youth in the state welfare system.
Canva
Oklahoma
Oklahoma has an LGBTQ population of 138,000
but limited protection for transgender adults and youth. The MAP says the state has a negative rating, with only 3% of the population being fully protected from discrimination.
Canva
Oregon
Oregon has a
wide range of anti-discrimination laws in place to protect transgender individuals, yet it is one of 39 states without a ban on the "panic defense." Still, statewide laws are in place to protect the rights of transgender individuals to adopt and foster children and keep transgender youth legally protected from discrimination and bullying.
Canva
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has an LGBTQ population of 490,000 people. The MAP reports that
34% of the population is protected with state or local policies in place to prevent discrimination, though there are no laws in place to ensure the rights of transgender parents looking to adopt. There are also no statewide or local laws protecting transgender youth in state custody.
Canva
Rhode Island
Rhode Island has many statewide
anti-discrimination laws in place to protect transgender rights. However, while laws exist to protect transgender children from bullying statewide, there are no specific laws or policies banning discrimination against LGBTQ students.
Zackary Drucker // The Gender Spectrum Collection
Tennessee
Tennessee has
a law in place that prevents statewide anti-discrimination legislation from being passed. Moreover, the MAP does not consider any part of the population fully or even partially protected by laws that prevent individuals from discrimination on the basis of gender identity.
Canva
Utah
Utah has
anti-discrimination laws in place that protect the rights of transgender adults when seeking housing or employment through the state or private businesses. Laws protecting LBGTQ youth are localized, not statewide, but "conversion therapy" is banned across the state. Gender-neutral markers are allowed on both driver’s licenses and birth certificates.
Zackary Drucker // The Gender Spectrum Collection
Virginia
Virginia has
nondiscrimination laws in place to protect transgender adults when seeking housing, employment, and public accommodation, but LGBTQ parents hoping to adpot or foster children are not protected by state law. Transgender students are protected by statewide nondiscrimination laws, and though nondiscrimination laws are not comprehensive and statewide, the MAP considers the entire population legally protected.
Canva
Washington
The MAP considers Washington to be a
fully protected state. All necessary laws are in place that allow transgender individuals to change official documents. Statewide, there are protections for transgender people seeking housing, public accommodation, and employment.
Canva
Washington D.C.
There are many
protections for transgender people in Washington D.C. LGBTQ youth are legally safe from discrimination, bullying, and "conversion therapy." The "panic defense," however, is not banned in the District.
Canva
West Virginia
West Virginia has a
low safety rating, according to the MAP. There are protections in place to prevent LGBTQ parents from discrimination in the adoption process, but no statewide laws to protect those individuals when it comes to housing or employment.
Canva
