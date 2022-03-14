Transgender residents sue Oklahoma over birth certificate policy

Oklahoma’s policy banning transgender people from amending their birth certificates to reflect their gender identify violates the equal protection, due process and free speech guarantees of the U.S. Constitution, according to a federal lawsuit filed by three Tulsa-area residents.

The birth certificate policy “facially and intentionally discriminates on the basis of transgender status,” says the lawsuit, filed Monday in Tulsa federal court.

The lawsuit seeks a judgment that prohibits the state from enforcing the policy and requires it to provide amended birth certificates to those who seek them based on gender identity.

The lawsuit follows an executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt in November after the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued an amended birth certificate with a nonbinary gender marker to an individual as part of a court settlement.

Stitt’s order barred the issuance of amended birth certificates that altered the designated gender or sex of individuals.

Stitt claimed in his order that state law backed him up, but he called on the Legislature to pass legislation further clarifying it.

The executive order also reversed a prior Health Department practice that permitted individuals with a court order to change the gender on their birth certificates based on their gender identity, according to the lawsuit.

“Gov. Stitt’s executive order deprives transgender people born in Oklahoma of equal treatment under the law,” said Shelly Skeen, senior attorney for New York-based Lambda Legal. “Other people have access to birth certificates that match who they are, but the government has singled out transgender people to take away their ability to access birth certificates that match who they are.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Tulsa residents — Rowan Fowler and Allister Hall — and one Creek County resident, identified only by the initials C.R.

Fowler is a transgender woman; Hall and C.R. are transgender men, according to the lawsuit.

All three claim that the state Health Department recently rejected their attempts to amend their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities.

“Having a birth certificate that reflects who I am as a human being is crucial and can present a basic issue of safety for me,” Fowler said in a statement.

“The state’s denial of my existence is discriminatory and puts me in harm’s way,” Fowler said. “There was no reason for Oklahoma to take away this basic tool that transgender people need to simply go about their everyday lives with dignity, safety, and respect.”

In addition to naming Stitt in his official capacity, the lawsuit also names in their official capacities Keith Reed, now Oklahoma's commissioner of health, and Kelly Baker, registrar of vital records at the Oklahoma State Health Department.

In addition to seeking a ruling that permits them to change the gender identities on their birth certificates, the plaintiffs ask a judge to prohibit the state from designating on amended birth certificates that information has been modified from its original issuance.

Such protections are necessary to protect the privacy of individuals who are transgender, according to the lawsuit.

The issue came to light in October after the state of Oklahoma approved a settlement agreement with an Oregon resident who had sued the state to amend their Oklahoma birth certificate’s gender designation.

Kit Lorelied was the first person in the state to have their Oklahoma birth certificate amended to reflect a nonbinary gender marker.

Nonbinary individuals do not identify specifically as male or female. They do not feel that male or female is their clear gender identity.

A Senate panel on Feb. 28 approved a bill that would prohibit the designation of nonbinary gender markers on Oklahoma birth certificates.

The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 1100 by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, passed by a vote of 7-3.

A spokeswoman for the State Health Department issued a statement in response to a request for comment, saying, "We are unable to comment on this piece of litigation, at this time."

Stitt's office, through a spokeswoman, responded that the governor does not comment on pending litigation.

