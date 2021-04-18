Transgender athlete bill threatens events in Tulsa and the state — and exposes deep rift in Legislature

The new SB 2 had nothing to do with criminal justice, but Humphrey not only agreed to hear it, he agreed to hear it just one hour after it was filed. And he gaveled in the committee meeting just early enough to end it about the time it was supposed to start.

To top everything off, as far as the bill’s opponents are concerned, the only Democrat on the committee is Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, the Legislature’s first and only nonbinary member.

All of this maneuvering further angered House Democrats and enraged LGBTQ advocates. One of them sent Humphrey a strongly worded email in which she called him an “ignorant bigot.”

Humphrey replied that it “truly saddens me to know that citizens of Oklahoma are so ass ignorant that they believe it is constitutional right (sic) to claim your (sic) something your (sic) not. Your insanity certainly is scary.”

The email soon made its way onto social media, further inflaming the situation. Humphrey, when contacted Friday, was unapologetic.

“I was not crazy mad,” he said. “I knew what I was saying, and I meant it.”