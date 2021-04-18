Transgender athlete bill threatens events in Tulsa and the state — and exposes deep rift in Legislature

Legislation that seeks to prevent transgender girls and women from competing in athletics in Oklahoma could cost the state high-level competitions — and has already exposed sharp divisions in how lawmakers view gender identification.
Last week, as LGBTQ advocates begged legislative leadership to kill what is now Senate Bill 2, Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, filed a floor amendment to rename it “Oklahoma Enhanced Discrimination in Sports without Evidence of a Problem Act of 2021,” while Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, told a reporter that “people who don’t know who they are” have “mental health issues.”
The mental health professions do not consider gender nonconformity an illness, but say dealing with it can cause severe emotional and psychological stress.
Humphrey, though, believes “placating” gender nonconformists “does not help them.”
Meanwhile, chambers of commerce and college athletic directors are worried that SB 2, if it becomes law, will seriously damage the state’s economy and reputation.
Already, the National Collegiate Athletic Association has said it will hold championships only in states where all athletes, including transgender ones, “are treated with dignity and respect.”
This is widely interpreted as a threat to withdraw events such as the Women’s College World Series, which is held annually in Oklahoma City and this year would likely feature the top-ranked University of Oklahoma Sooners, and the 2023 NCAA wrestling championships scheduled for Tulsa’s BOK Center.
Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said he expects that as many as 12 scheduled events by several organizations, including the 2023 wrestling tournament, will go elsewhere if SB 2 becomes law.
He put the projected economic impact of those events at $28 million — and that doesn’t include events from which Tulsa would be excluded in the future.
“While this bill is focused on sports,” Hoyt said in an email, “it would set the tone for Oklahoma doing business across many other industries outside of sports. All our efforts to grow our film and music industries would also pull back their commitments to work in our state if this bill is passed.”
OU issued a statement saying it is “assessing the potential impact (the situation) could have on Oklahoma athletics, our state’s economy, and our ability to highlight collegiate sports in Oklahoma. We are responding to legislative inquiries and communicating the possible impacts to Oklahoma and to our student-athletes.
“As in all things, we’re ever mindful of creating a supportive environment for all of our student-athletes.”
Oklahoma is one of about 30 states this year to introduce legislation that would limit transgender athletes, and particularly transgender women.
The legislation is couched in terms of “saving women’s athletics” — that is, the fear that “male-bodied” women will push out cisgender competitors who have been identified as female from birth.
Authorities in the field, however, say that as a practical matter it happens rarely if at all.
The NCAA and the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association, which oversees high school sports in the state, both require transgender athletes to undergo hormone treatments for at least a year before competing as their new gender identity.
Humphrey and others doubt that that fully levels the playing field, literally and figuratively, but to this point it doesn’t seem to have been an issue. The NCAA’s policy has been in place for a decade and in that time reportedly has applied to only four transgender athletes.
But there are exceptions.
The most high-profile case involves two Connecticut high school sprinters who identify as female and who dominated high school girls’ races in recent years. Connecticut does not require hormone treatments, and it is unclear whether the athletes in question received them or for how long.
Several cisgender female competitors and their families sued, and last year the U.S. Department of Education said Connecticut’s rule violates Title IX, which guarantees equal opportunity regardless of gender.
In February, however, the Biden Education Department withdrew from the lawsuit.
At least some transgender advocates maintain that people should be able to choose to compete as men or women based strictly on their gender identity, regardless of whether they’ve undergone hormone treatments.
This, say those seeking to ban transgender competitors from women’s sports, is unfair to cisgender women.
Again, such scenarios are more theoretical than actual, but they do incite emotions and raise tempers.
Humphrey and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, felt so strongly about transgender athletes that they took liberties with House rules and customs to keep what is now the current legislation alive.
The language was originally in a House bill that the Senate refused to hear, so Hasenbeck filed it as committee substitute to SB 2, originally an unrelated education bill.
Theoretically, House committee substitutions must be germane to the original bill, but the rule is often stretched to the breaking point, and Humphrey, chairman of the House Criminal Justice Committee, was more than willing to oblige.
The new SB 2 had nothing to do with criminal justice, but Humphrey not only agreed to hear it, he agreed to hear it just one hour after it was filed. And he gaveled in the committee meeting just early enough to end it about the time it was supposed to start.
To top everything off, as far as the bill’s opponents are concerned, the only Democrat on the committee is Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, the Legislature’s first and only nonbinary member.
All of this maneuvering further angered House Democrats and enraged LGBTQ advocates. One of them sent Humphrey a strongly worded email in which she called him an “ignorant bigot.”
Humphrey replied that it “truly saddens me to know that citizens of Oklahoma are so ass ignorant that they believe it is constitutional right (sic) to claim your (sic) something your (sic) not. Your insanity certainly is scary.”
The email soon made its way onto social media, further inflaming the situation. Humphrey, when contacted Friday, was unapologetic.
“I was not crazy mad,” he said. “I knew what I was saying, and I meant it.”
Democrats are the only legislators saying much against SB 2, at least publicly, but there must be opposition among the Republicans’ supermajority, because the bill’s future remains highly uncertain.
In its current form, the legislation must get a House floor vote by Thursday and then would have to get through the Senate, which has already killed the same language once.
“This is a pretty transparent attempt … to drive a wedge between us when there shouldn’t be one,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
