Three acting leaders named permanent state agency heads by Gov. Kevin Stitt

Three acting state agency chiefs have been nominated for permanent status pending Senate approval, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said Thursday.

The three are Carrie Slatton-Hodges (Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services), Dr. Lance Frye (Health) and Rachel Holt (Juvenile Affairs).

Slatton-Hodges has been interim commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services since Jan. 28. Before that, she was deputy commissioner for 12 years in charge of treatment and recovery services. She has been a licensed professional counselor for 29 years.

Frye has been interim health commissioner since May 22. He previously was interim department chair, residency program director and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa and an air surgeon for the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Holt became the Office of Juvenile Affairs interim director on March 5 after two years as its chief operating officer and senior general counsel. She previously worked in the Attorney General's Office and was an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from George Washington University and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.