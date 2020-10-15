Thousands of ballots a day pouring into Tulsa County Election Board with influx still to come ahead of general election

Election Day may less than three weeks away but thousands of ballots a day are already pouring into the Tulsa County Election Board, officials said Thursday.

"We're keeping up, but only by working 12 hours a day, six days a week," said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman.

Freeman has added dozens of works to handle the crush of absentee ballots, which by mid-morning Thursday had reached 25,500. She expects to get 100,000 or more by the time voting ends at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

By comparison, only 15,548 mail ballots from Tulsa County were counted in the 2016 presidential election. Just over 100,000 were cast statewide.

COVID-19 and in some cases long lines to vote in person caused a nationwide push this year, especially among Democrats, to vote by mail.

But, while more Oklahomans than ever are requesting mail-in ballots, many are not actually mailing them. This may be the result of concerns about ballots being lost or delayed in the mail.

Freeman said about 400 ballots a day are being hand-delivered to the election board offices, a pace she said is similar to a modest turnout during the three-day early in-person voting period prior to Election Day.