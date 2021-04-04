'The grandmother of Greenwood': Vernon AME Church receives $200,000 donation for renovations

Rev. Robert Turner points out his church, Vernon AME, is the only building on North Greenwood Avenue that matches the historic plaque in the sidewalk front.
With the help of $200,000 from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, it will remain there for a good while longer.
Founded on Greenwood Avenue in 1905, Vernon moved to its present location at 311 N. Greenwood a few years later. The church was largely destroyed in the 1921 Race Massacre, but the congregation continued meeting in the basement until the current structure was completed.
That structure is now nearly 100 years old and undergoing major renovations. Turner said the $200,000 received Saturday morning will help put on a new roof, expand the kitchen used to offer free food to those in need, and provide other upgrades including better access.
“The historic Vernon AME Church has been a lifeline to this community for more than 100 years,” said state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, chairman of the Centennial Commission.
“Vernon AME Church is still ministering about love, forgiveness, healing and support to members of this community,” said Matthews. “Rev. Turner and his team are providing hot meals to the homeless every single week. They are also providing safety and warmth in the same basement that sheltered survivors in 1921.
“This is why we, as a commission, want to show the Vernon AME Church congregation how much we support, love and need them to keep Greenwood rising,” Matthews said.
That last bit was a reference to the Greenwood Rising history center under construction a couple of blocks south.
“Vernon, the grandmother of Greenwood,” Turner said. “As you walk through Greenwood Avenue, you see the plaques on the ground, the plaques tell you what used to be here. This plaque on Greenwood Avenue that actually matches what’s behind it.”
Turner was referring to markers installed more than a decade ago noting what businesses occupied that particular space at the time of the Massacre.
In truth, few establishments in Tulsa are in the same place they were 100 years ago, with churches being a major exception.
As part of Vernon’s renovations, the basement’s exterior walls have been stripped down to the original bricks in order to bring members and visitors closer to the past. Plans are for a dedication ceremony on May 31 — the 100th anniversary of the start of the Massacre.
