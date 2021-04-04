'The grandmother of Greenwood': Vernon AME Church receives $200,000 donation for renovations

“This is why we, as a commission, want to show the Vernon AME Church congregation how much we support, love and need them to keep Greenwood rising,” Matthews said.

That last bit was a reference to the Greenwood Rising history center under construction a couple of blocks south.

“Vernon, the grandmother of Greenwood,” Turner said. “As you walk through Greenwood Avenue, you see the plaques on the ground, the plaques tell you what used to be here. This plaque on Greenwood Avenue that actually matches what’s behind it.”

Turner was referring to markers installed more than a decade ago noting what businesses occupied that particular space at the time of the Massacre.

In truth, few establishments in Tulsa are in the same place they were 100 years ago, with churches being a major exception.

As part of Vernon’s renovations, the basement’s exterior walls have been stripped down to the original bricks in order to bring members and visitors closer to the past. Plans are for a dedication ceremony on May 31 — the 100th anniversary of the start of the Massacre.

