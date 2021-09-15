 Skip to main content
The Cherokee Nation's budget will hit a record $3 billion as the tribe responds to COVID and McGirt
The Cherokee Nation's budget will hit a record $3 billion as the tribe responds to COVID and McGirt

The tribal Council approved a $2.98 billion operating budget this budget, with about 40% of the money coming from the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill that the U.S. Congress approved earlier this year.

Nearly tripling the budget from just two years ago, the Cherokee Nation will use federal stimulus money to reach record spending levels in fiscal 2022 and potentially “change the face” of the tribe forever, officials said Tuesday.

The Tribal Council approved a $2.98 billion operating budget, with about 40% of the money coming from the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill that the U.S. Congress approved earlier this year.

The stimulus funding presumably won’t be available again next year, meaning the tribe needs to make the most of the one-time investment, Cherokee officials said.

“We are in a position right now,” said Treasurer Janees Taylor, “to change the face of the Cherokee Nation and the way we provide for the Cherokee people forever.”

Some of the increased spending, however, will have to be permanent.

Several departments — from policing to victim protection services — will double their budgets to meet obligations under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which gave Oklahoma tribes more jurisdiction over criminal cases.

The Cherokee Nation’s court budget increased from $1.25 million in fiscal year 2021 to $2.69 million in FY22. The Attorney General’s Office’s budget increased from $4.6 million to $10 million, and the Marshal Service’s budget increased from $7.8 million to $14.8 million.

“We will also continue building up the largest criminal justice system in our tribe’s history in record speed,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., “to provide a blanket of protection within the Cherokee Nation Reservation for all citizens.”

Other departments will increase spending in response to COVID-19, with tribal Health Services getting an additional $317.8 million for testing and treatment, along with additional staffing to cope with the pandemic, officials said.

Housing, Language and Transportation and Infrastructure will also see significant increases in the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

“The many projects in this budget,” Taylor said, “are going to change the lives of generations of Cherokees.”

McGirt Spending

The Cherokee Nation will spend more than $30 million in FY2022 on the tribe's criminal justice system, including:

$14.8 million for the Marshal Service

$10 million for the Attorney General's Office

$2.69 million on the Supreme and District Courts

$2.7 million on court infrastructure

