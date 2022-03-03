The check may be in the mail: House committee votes to send most Oklahoma households 'inflation relief'

Almost every household in Oklahoma would get a check from the state this fall — just 3½ weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election — under legislation sprung on the Legislature on Thursday by Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

House Bill 1358 would send "inflation relief" payments of $125 to single-filing households and $250 to joint filers, at a cost of $321 million to the state treasury, on Oct. 15.

That was just one of the twists and turns on the last day that House bills and joint resolutions could be heard in House committees. In another switcheroo, Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, got through committee her bill that would bar trans athletes from competing as girls or women.

Additionally, more amendments aimed at curbing use of the initiative and petition process, especially for constitutional amendments, moved forward.

A large number of bills dealing with medical marijuana businesses also moved along, as did a bill that would authorize county sheriffs and deputies to arrest educators who try to force COVID-19 vaccination on a student.

McCall's HB 1358 was one of several tax measures he sent to the House Rules Committee on Thursday. The other proposals include a 0.25% cut in the top income tax rate, a temporary expansion of eligibility for a low-income sales tax credit, and a two-year suspension of the state sales tax on groceries.

Afterward, McCall issued a press release touting what he termed anti-inflation measures.

"The House wants to address inflation today without causing budget problems tomorrow," McCall said in the press release. "With President Biden's policies driving inflation up and more states cutting taxes, … Oklahoma must stay vigilant on tax relief. The options in these bills allow Oklahoma to aggressively fight inflation and continue competing economically while protecting its strong state budget."

McCall said his proposals are safer than straight tax cuts because they can be stopped or reversed without supermajority votes in the Legislature.

However, tax cuts and rebates are generally not seen as inflation-fighters, since they tend to put more money into circulation. Republicans say the public works money being injected into the economy by President Joe Biden's administration is a major reason for the current inflation.

In any event, it appears that not many, if any, of the proposals unveiled Thursday will make it into law. The state's treasury is presently flush with cash and revenue flow is healthy, but that still isn't enough to cover the bushels of tax cuts, business incentives and new spending proposals thrown into the legislative hopper this session.

Among legislation that did get pushed through on Thursday was Hasenbeck's HB 4245. It would restrict people designated as males at birth to male-only athletic competition and is similar to legislation Hasenbeck got through committee last year with similar sleight of hand.

As was the case last year, Hasenbeck did not substitute the transgender language until after the deadline to do so, but he was able to get the bill heard because the committee chairman — Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang — waived the rule.

Hasenbeck said she recognizes transgender youth as a "marginalized group," but she said allowing transgender females to compete against cisgender females is unfair.

Discussion and debate on the issue illustrated the differences in outlook.

Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, the Legislature's only nonbinary member, talked about LGBTQ+ youth's need for acceptance and said children and teens who "engage in sports do so to learn leadership skills. To make friends. To grow."

Hasenbeck, on the other hand, emphasized competitive differences and said cisgender girls and women are being deprived of the chance to "set records and earn scholarships."

Republican legislators, still miffed because voters went around them to pass criminal justice reform, expand Medicaid and legalize medical marijuana during the last half-dozen years, offered two more proposed constitutional amendments that would make such amendments more difficult in the future.

House Joint Resolution 1004, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, would require a two-thirds majority in a vote of the people for passage, while HJR 1052, by Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, would require proposed amendments to carry fiscal impact statements as determined by the state auditor and inspector.

Currently ballot questions require a simple majority for passage. Many people over the years have argued that this has resulted in the Oklahoma Constitution's containing a great deal of language more appropriate for statute, and lawmakers don't like it (for the most part) because they can't change the constitution without another vote of the people.

