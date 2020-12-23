'The American people deserve more': Hern backs Trump's objections to omnibus COVID-19 relief bill

First District Congressman Kevin Hern said Wednesday morning he agrees with President Donald Trump’s objections to the omnibus appropriations and COVID-relief bill passed by Congress on Monday night.

Trump surprised Republicans and Democrats alike Tuesday night with a video in which he complains about some of the spending in the bill while also saying it should have included more coronavirus assistance.

“I agree with the President: the American people deserve more,” Hern said in a statement issued Wednesday morning. “I am ready to return to Washington to work with him to pass his proposal to increase the funds returning to the American people. I believe that we can pay for these direct payments by eliminating the waste and unnecessary spending in the package that Americans, including myself, disdain.”

By all accounts, Trump had little involvement in the negotiations until after the a deal was reached and approved by Congress. The administration was represented in all the talks by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who reportedly assured all concerned Trump would sign the bill.

On Wednesday, Hern blamed Mnuchin for the situation.

“I do wish that Secretary Mnuchin ... would have been honest with us when he said he spoke for President Trump,” Hern said.