Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorses Lankford

U.S. Sen. James Lankford picked up a significant endorsement from a Republican colleague over the weekend, Texas' Ted Cruz.

"I am proud to endorse James Lankford for reelection," Cruz said in a statement released by Lankford's reelection campaign. "James is a strong Christian, a conservative, and a friend. He’s a passionate leader fighting to defend the unborn and to protect the Second Amendment. Oklahoma, please join me in supporting James Lankford for US Senate."

Lankford was among several senators who initially supported Cruz's plan to delay certification of the 2020 presidential election until after a "special commission" had investigated fraud claims.

Lankford ultimately changed his mind after supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, a melee that resulted in several deaths and threats against members of Congress.

Primary opponent Jackson Lahmeyer has cited Lankford's decision not to delay the certification as a reason to try to unseat the senator.

Cruz

 Tom Williams, Pool via AP
Lankford

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
