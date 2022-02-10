TCC requests $8.85 million to expand nursing program

Goodson said TCC averages about 170 nursing graduates a year and could ultimately add 72 slots a year if its request is approved.

Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, asked Goodson and Webb how they plan to maintain the expanded program once the ARPA funds run out in five years.

"We have experience with private donors when we started a program and then started a plan to institutionalize those funds," said Goodson, who described the $8.85 million as "seed money."

"We also know we'll have more students, so there will be increased tuition revenue," she said. "We feel really confident we will not have a problem institutionalizing these funds."

Webb said the continuing expense will be built into future budgets but will also require new revenue and will likely lead eventually to higher tuition and fees for nursing students.

"We believe we can get some more grant money," she said. "We believe, and have faith, that budgets will raise a bit. …