TCC requests $8.85 million to expand nursing program

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tulsa Community College is asking for $8.85 million from the state's $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan Act allotment to help the school pay for an expansion of its nursing program.
TCC President Leigh Goodson and Dean of Nursing Jenny Fields told a legislative task force the cash infusion, spread over five years, would be used mostly for faculty salaries and benefits, which raised a few eyebrows but did not prevent the request from advancing to consideration by the full ARPA joint committee.
Policymakers have stressed their desire to focus the one-time ARPA funds on capital projects instead of potential continuing expenses, but the TCC officials and others at the meeting said faculty salaries are the biggest obstacle to the Legislature's and Gov. Kevin Stitt's imperative of ramping up the state's nursing programs.
"We are paying our faculty $48,000. They are training our nurses, who are stepping out at $75,000 their first year," said Rose State College President Jeannie Webb, whose request for $9.9 million included $7.4 million for salaries and benefits.
"Our No. 1 ask is around our nursing faculty," said Fields, TCC's dean of nursing. "An advanced practice nurse in Tulsa makes between $85,000 to $106,000 a year. We'd like to pay our nursing faculty, probably not (that), but at least get closer to the market so we can recruit and retain faculty."
Goodson said TCC averages about 170 nursing graduates a year and could ultimately add 72 slots a year if its request is approved.
Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, asked Goodson and Webb how they plan to maintain the expanded program once the ARPA funds run out in five years.
"We have experience with private donors when we started a program and then started a plan to institutionalize those funds," said Goodson, who described the $8.85 million as "seed money."
"We also know we'll have more students, so there will be increased tuition revenue," she said. "We feel really confident we will not have a problem institutionalizing these funds."
Webb said the continuing expense will be built into future budgets but will also require new revenue and will likely lead eventually to higher tuition and fees for nursing students.
"We believe we can get some more grant money," she said. "We believe, and have faith, that budgets will raise a bit. …
"And then we have to be honest with ourselves. To go to medical school costs a little more. To go to nursing school, it has to cost a little more. … We would have to increase tuition and fees some, but it would be directly for that program."
The task force recommended ARPA proposals totaling about $60 million to the full committee. Final decisions on use of the $1.9 billion allocation will be made by Gov. Kevin Stitt.