Tax receipts suggest continued upward trend for state's economy

Oklahoma's economic trends as measured by tax payments to the state treasury continued to trend upward in August, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Friday.
McDaniel said gross receipts to the treasury were up 19.5% over the same month a year ago, and longer-term trends were also positive.
That outlook, however, was tempered by a resurgence of COVID-19.
“Oklahoma’s economy is doing well, but there’s concern about the resurgence of the coronavirus,” McDaniel said. “In regard to the energy industry, demand continues to be strong worldwide.”
Gross production taxes on oil and gas more than doubled in August compared to the same month a year ago. While those taxes account for a relatively small portion of state revenue, economists view them as an indicator of the state's overall economic health.
Total gross receipts for last month were $1.17 billion, or $191.2 million more than the same month a year ago.
Gross tax receipts are all taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments — mostly sales and use taxes — and money returned to taxpayers through refunds and rebates.
Of last month's total, $466.6 million came from state and local sales taxes, a 16.4% increase over August 2020.
Individual state income taxes accounted for $294.6 million, an increase of 12.8%, with corporate state income taxes chipping in $16.2 million, which was actually an 8% decrease.
Oil and gas taxes totaled $103.1 million, up from about $40 million a year ago. McDaniel said August's receipts are largely from June production, when West Texas Intermediate crude oil was about $70 per barrel and natural gas was $3.15 per million BTU.
On Friday, oil prices were in the same range but natural gas had risen to more than $4.60 per million BTU.
Also on the rise were state and local use taxes, which rose 10.2% to 72.1 million. Use taxes are sales taxes paid on items bought out of state for use in Oklahoma, including internet sales and many construction materials.
Motor vehicle taxes rose 21.1%, to $77.7 million, and the "all other" category rose 8.6% to $140.5 million.
"All other" includes about 60 categories, including fuel, alcohol and medical marijuana. Medical marijuana revenue had been growing rapidly since becoming legal three years ago, but in August was little changed from the same month a year ago, at $5.5 million.