Tax receipts suggest continued upward trend for state's economy

Oklahoma's economic trends as measured by tax payments to the state treasury continued to trend upward in August, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Friday.

McDaniel said gross receipts to the treasury were up 19.5% over the same month a year ago, and longer-term trends were also positive.

That outlook, however, was tempered by a resurgence of COVID-19.

“Oklahoma’s economy is doing well, but there’s concern about the resurgence of the coronavirus,” McDaniel said. “In regard to the energy industry, demand continues to be strong worldwide.”

Gross production taxes on oil and gas more than doubled in August compared to the same month a year ago. While those taxes account for a relatively small portion of state revenue, economists view them as an indicator of the state's overall economic health.

Total gross receipts for last month were $1.17 billion, or $191.2 million more than the same month a year ago.

Gross tax receipts are all taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments — mostly sales and use taxes — and money returned to taxpayers through refunds and rebates.