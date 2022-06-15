Tax cuts totaling $600 million approved by Oklahoma House of Representatives

Sales and income tax reductions totaling around $600 million passed out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday but might not get a hearing in the Senate.

Meeting in special session, the House passed a series of measures offering variations on two themes — eliminating the state sales tax on groceries and reducing the state's income tax rates.

In some iterations, the reductions are temporary two-year moratoriums that would have to be renewed to remain in place after 2024.

In others, the reductions would be permanent.

There are also variations concerning restrictions, if any, on local governments raising their sales taxes should the state grocery sales tax be suspended or eliminated.

To pay for the cuts and meet the state's balanced budget requirements, the House proposes using reserves and taking $240 million from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the agency that oversees the state's Medicaid programs.

House Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the OHCA currently has fund balances of about $850 million and can absorb the reduction without an impact on services during the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Wallace said the surplus is related to Medicaid expansion and increased federal funding related to COVID-19. It was unclear to what extent OHCA's surplus is the result of non-recurring revenue.

The House gaveled final adjournment of what is officially the Third Extraordinary Session of the 58th Legislature, an indication it plans no further action in response to Stitt's call to address tax relief.

Senate leadership has indicated it won't take up the bills, but left the door open by adjourning the third special session on Wednesday to call of the chair rather than sine die, as the House did.

Instead, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, appointed a "tax reform working group" chaired by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa.

“The Senate is absolutely committed to meaningful discussions on tax reform, and the members I’ve chosen for this working group will conduct an in-depth examination of tax reform and potential impacts on our citizens and our state as a whole,” Treat said. “Our focus is on policy over politics, and I appreciate our members’ willingness to serve as we conduct a thorough, thoughtful study.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was "optimistic" the Senate will go along with the proposed tax cuts.

Separately Wednesday, the House convened in what is officially Second Extraordinary Session — the one called by the Legislature itself — to pass a series of bills, most of them shell bills, related to disbursement of the state's American Relief Plan Act money.

Projects that were agreed upon included $25 million for a nonprofit assistance fund overseen by the Department of Commerce and $15 million toward construction of a new optometry school at Northeastern State University.

The Senate on Monday said it will create a task force to look at tax reform.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said Stitt had yet to deliver the upper chamber a plan on tax cuts, and he said the Senate was not consulted on the bills introduced Monday in the House.

This story will be updated.

