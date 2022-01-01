Tax cuts among new laws taking effect Saturday

McCall faced an uphill battle last session in pursuing tax cuts.

He originally wanted to phase out the corporate income tax, something he still supports.

He said he backed tax reductions to make sure the economy and its residents recovered from COVID.

The tax cuts are important now as the nation deals with inflation, McCall said.

“Things are costing people more money,” he said. “They need more money in their pocket today more than ever. That is another reason we need to consider additional tax reforms this session.”

The state could consider consumption taxes, he said.

McCall said a reduction in some taxes on groceries should be included in the conversation.

But Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, does not support tax cuts in the coming legislative session.

“We had quite a bit of federal stimulus money come in,” Thompson said. “We need to see what the Oklahoma economy is doing organically for at least one year before (we) have a further reduction.”