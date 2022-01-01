Tax cuts among new laws taking effect Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two bills taking effect Saturday reduce taxes.
They are among more than a dozen laws now in place following the last legislative session.
House Bill 2962, by House Speaker Charles McCall, will reduce the top personal income tax rate to 4.75% from 5%. Most Oklahomans are in the top income tax bracket.
According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, of the 1,782,110 tax returns expected to be filed, 1,523,252 will pay less income tax, while 258,858 will have no change. No one is expected to see an increase.
The average savings is expected to be $131.
The measure also restores the refundability of the earned income tax credit.
For fiscal year 2023, the cost to the state is expected to be $236.7 million, according to House staff. But an increase in state revenue is expected to offset the reduction.
House Bill 2960, also by McCall, lowers the corporate income tax rate to 4% from 6% at a cost of $110.2 million for fiscal year 2023.
But like the personal income tax cost, it is expected to be offset by a growth in state revenue.
McCall faced an uphill battle last session in pursuing tax cuts.
He originally wanted to phase out the corporate income tax, something he still supports.
He said he backed tax reductions to make sure the economy and its residents recovered from COVID.
The tax cuts are important now as the nation deals with inflation, McCall said.
“Things are costing people more money,” he said. “They need more money in their pocket today more than ever. That is another reason we need to consider additional tax reforms this session.”
The state could consider consumption taxes, he said.
McCall said a reduction in some taxes on groceries should be included in the conversation.
But Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, does not support tax cuts in the coming legislative session.
“We had quite a bit of federal stimulus money come in,” Thompson said. “We need to see what the Oklahoma economy is doing organically for at least one year before (we) have a further reduction.”
Critics of tax cuts say while it only takes a simple majority for a reduction, it takes a super majority of both chambers or a vote of the people to increase taxes due to State Question 640, approved by voters in 1992.
