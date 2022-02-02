Tax credit for home caregivers draws AARP support

The measure would also save the state money by keeping people out of a facility, she said.

The organization is also supporting Senate Bill 734, which seeks to reduce the cost of the most expensive prescription drugs, Mullen said.

The measure would lock in the cost of 250 prescription drugs, said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, one of the bill's authors.

If the drug costs are listed, then the insurance company wouldn’t be able to charge more than what those rates are above the reference rates, Hicks said.

Violators could face fines, she said.

The bill was filed last session and was carried over.

“We have had a lot of challenges with the insurance lobby,” Hicks said.

Mullen said the cost of prescription drugs has gotten to be ridiculous and far outpaces inflation.

Voskuhl said a number of bills are aimed at reducing fraud and abuse.

House Bill 3168 would prohibit certain telephonic sales calls without prior written consent of the party being called.