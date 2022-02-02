Tax credit for home caregivers draws AARP support

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill filed for the upcoming legislative session seeks to give a tax credit to family caregivers.
The Oklahoma chapter of the AARP is supporting House Bill 3371, by Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City. The organization’s leaders talked about it and other bills during a virtual forum on Wednesday about the upcoming session.
“What we know is so many of our Oklahomans are taking care of parents or older loved ones at home incur costs to do it,” said AARP Oklahoma Associate State Director of Advocacy Chad Mullen.
Those costs include modifying a bathroom, putting a ramp in a house or buying technology for monitoring, he said.
The measure would provide a $2,000 tax credit for costs. The tax credit if the person provided care is a veteran or has dementia would go to $3,000, he said.
He said one in 10 Oklahomans are providing care.
The bill has broad bipartisan support based on polling, Mullen said.
“It is long past due,” said AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl.
“So many people that I know are taking care of family members, and it is it expensive, but it is out of love,” West said. “It extends life. It keeps someone in their home with family.”
The measure would also save the state money by keeping people out of a facility, she said.
The organization is also supporting Senate Bill 734, which seeks to reduce the cost of the most expensive prescription drugs, Mullen said.
The measure would lock in the cost of 250 prescription drugs, said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, one of the bill's authors.
If the drug costs are listed, then the insurance company wouldn’t be able to charge more than what those rates are above the reference rates, Hicks said.
Violators could face fines, she said.
The bill was filed last session and was carried over.
“We have had a lot of challenges with the insurance lobby,” Hicks said.
Mullen said the cost of prescription drugs has gotten to be ridiculous and far outpaces inflation.
Voskuhl said a number of bills are aimed at reducing fraud and abuse.
House Bill 3168 would prohibit certain telephonic sales calls without prior written consent of the party being called.
It would also prohibit certain commercial entities from using automated dialing or recorded messages for telephone sales calls or using technology to conceal the identity of the entity placing the call.
Mullen said the calls are not only annoying but they are the way modern-day criminals get into homes.