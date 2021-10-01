 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tax Commissioner Clark Jolley resigns, could run for state treasurer
0 Comments

Tax Commissioner Clark Jolley resigns, could run for state treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clark Jolley

Jolley

Oklahoma Tax Commission member Clark Jolley on Friday announced his resignation, effective Nov. 1.

Jolley, a former Republican state senator from Edmond, is thought likely to run for state treasurer, although by law he cannot declare or even discuss the possibility until he formally leaves the commission.

The treasurer's position will be open in 2022 as incumbent Randy McDaniel says he will not seek a second term. Republicans Todd Russ of Cordell and David Hooten are also candidates.

Jolley was appointed to the commission by then-Gov. Mary Fallin in 2016. He served in the Oklahoma Senate from 2004 to 2016.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Official expects state economic 'explosion'
Govt-and-politics

Official expects state economic 'explosion'

  • Updated

"Personally, I’m very bullish on where we’re headed as a state, mainly because I’m seeing the companies that are going to grow here and the ones that are wanting to locate here," Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling told a legislative panel.

+2
Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race
Govt-and-politics

Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race

  • Updated

State Sen. Dahm formally announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday by attacking the state's elected Republican leadership and promising to "advance" gun rights and restrictions on abortion, individual rights except for those of women with unwanted pregnancies and states' rights except for some election laws.

Political notebook: Trump called Tulsa rally 'biggest f---ing mistake' in new Bob Woodward book
Govt-and-politics

Political notebook: Trump called Tulsa rally 'biggest f---ing mistake' in new Bob Woodward book

  • Updated

Trump regretted Tulsa rally: President Donald Trump expressed anger and frustration immediately following his campaign rally in Tulsa last June that did not quite unfold as expected, telling aides closest to him that it was the “biggest f—-ing mistake,” according to excerpts of a new book by Washington Post investigative reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News