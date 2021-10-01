Tax Commissioner Clark Jolley resigns, could run for state treasurer

Oklahoma Tax Commission member Clark Jolley on Friday announced his resignation, effective Nov. 1.
Jolley, a former Republican state senator from Edmond, is thought likely to run for state treasurer, although by law he cannot declare or even discuss the possibility until he formally leaves the commission.
The treasurer's position will be open in 2022 as incumbent Randy McDaniel says he will not seek a second term. Republicans Todd Russ of Cordell and David Hooten are also candidates.
Jolley was appointed to the commission by then-Gov. Mary Fallin in 2016. He served in the Oklahoma Senate from 2004 to 2016.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.