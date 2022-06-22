Swadley's fires back at Stitt administration as probe over state parks contract continues

OKLAHOMA CITY — When the cost of remodeling six state park restaurants became a political hot potato for Gov. Kevin Stitt, his administration decided to pass the buck onto Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, according to a counter suit filed in Oklahoma County District Court.

The Stitt administration wrongfully terminated the agreement without proper notice, sued the company and “pushed a public narrative aimed at falsely suggesting that Swadley’s FBK had engaged in fraudulent and other wrongful behavior,” according to the suit.

The reputation of the family and company have been irreparably damaged, according to the suit filed Wednesday.

“These purely political decisions by the state and the Stitt administration fall short of the ‘business friendly policies’ Governor Stitt called for in his 2021 State of the State Address and are only for the purpose of passing this political hot potato onto the only private entity who was willing to take on this difficult and ambitious project of remodeling, revitalizing, and ultimately managing the restaurants at the Oklahoma state parks,” according to the suit.

Despite Stitt’s statement that he needed hiring and firing authority over state agencies so the public will know the buck stops at his desk, “the State quickly sprang into action to ensure that ‘the buck’ would land nowhere near Governor Stitt’s desk,” the suit alleges.

The company alleges the state could not find a private entity to make the improvements and solicited the company in late 2019.

The suit alleged that the company was reluctant, but the state promised to cover all construction costs, provide management fees, absorb operational losses and provide advertising.

The restaurants at the state parks were in a completely dilapidated and rancid condition due to deferred maintenance, according to the suit.

After the company agreed, the Stitt administration’s micromanagement and timetable pressures during the COVID pandemic increased the cost of the work, according to the suit.

In March, The Frontier, an online news outlet, reported on the costs.

The state in April terminated the contract due to “potential fraudulent activity” and filed suit against the company after questions arose about how much it had charged the state to operate Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchens restaurants at several state parks.

The state alleged the company violated its promises and obligations and was in material breach of contract and had failed and refused to provide an accounting.

The state paid the company nearly $17 million to install restaurants and make improvements at the parks.

In April, Stitt accepted the resignation of Tourism and Recreation Department Director Jerry Winchester.

An Oklahoma House committee is investigating the arrangement.

In addition, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the OSBI to investigate.

The countersuit seeks a number of claims for relief, including breach of contract, unjust enrichment and business disparagement and defamation.

