Swadley's deal circumvented normal process, official says

The state agency charged with overseeing state contracts didn't find out about the now-famous one between Swadley's restaurants and the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department until more than a year after it was signed, a top administration official said Monday.

Steven Harpe, the state's chief operating officer and executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, told a legislative investigative committee that OMES' Division of Central Services became aware of the Swadley's contract in March 2021 when it received a change order to the original agreement dated February 2020.

This is at odds with an earlier legislative report that said OMES granted Tourism an exception to the Central Purchasing Act, which funnels most state contracting through the Division of Central Purchasing.

"OMES didn't grant an exception because we were never presented the opportunity to," Harpe said Monday.

That said, Harpe agreed that his agency did not seriously question the arrangement once OMES and Central Services became aware of it. He said Tourism claimed it had a statutory exemption and that his agency couldn't legally challenge it.

"I don't have the authority to tell them how to spend their money," Harpe said.

In answer to another question, Harpe said, "if we were aware that was going on, if somebody was purposely going rogue, then, yeah, I think we should say something."

At least a few members seemed skeptical of Harpe's explanation.

House Special Investigative Committee Chairman Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, drove home the point that Harpe would have participated in Cabinet and staff meetings at which the restaurant renovations likely would have been discussed, both before and after the date Harpe said OMES and Central Purchasing learned of the contract.

"Who at OMES reports to the governor about what is going on in state agencies, including the Department of Tourism?" Martinez asked, to which Harpe replied he did.

Harpe said he didn't remember substantive discussions about Swadley's but that he would "have to check my notes."

According to the report from the Legislative Office of Financial Transparency, Tourism entered into a contract with Swadley's in early 2020 that originally called for a maximum of $4 million to renovate and operate restaurants at several state parks.

The contract subsequently swelled to more than $17 million after Swadley's became the general contractor as well as the vendor on the project. The final contract also guaranteed Swadley's operating losses.

News reports and the LOFT report prompted investigations by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the resignation of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Executive Director Jerry Winchester, and cancellation of the contract.

That, Harpe acknowledged, left several subcontractors on the projects unpaid.

Legislators expressed frustration at being unable to pin down the party or parties responsible for the contracts.

Harpe replied that he understood but thought it would be unwise for him to comment until the investigations into the matter are complete.

Clearly, though, the fingers were pointing at the Department of Tourism.

Complicating the situation are the personal and political relationships of those involved. Harpe and Winchester were appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is at odds with the Legislature over a variety of issues.

In addition, Harpe was the chief technology officer for Stitt's Gateway Mortgage before joining him in state government.

Several lawmakers asked about the role of the Tourism secretary, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.

Cabinet secretaries are required to sign off on expenditures of $25,000 or more, which puts Pinnell on the line for some responsibility.

Some with knowledge of the situation, though, said he did not negotiate the contract and might not have known much about its details or the amendments that boosted its value to more than four times its original amount.

Pinnell has recommend restoring oversight authority to the state Tourism Commission, which had the authority before it was taken away in a state government reform movement to shift power to the Governor's Office.

