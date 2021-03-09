Suspension of medical licenses part of bill aimed at restricting legal abortions in Oklahoma

Twelve states have passed so-called fetal heartbeat laws similar to Russ'. All have been overturned or suspended by the courts, but activists hope a more conservative judiciary, and in particular a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court, will see things their way.

With more than 100 bills on its agenda, the House spent about three hours on the two abortion rights bills. The emotional and occasionally bitter discussion and debate spotlighted, as it often has before, apparently irreconcilable disagreements about when life begins, individual rights and the role of religion in government.

In answer to a question that one of his Republican colleagues unsuccessfully tried to cut off as irrelevant, Olsen said he believed he represented God on the issue and that abortion under any circumstances is murder.

Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City then asked why, if God considers abortion murder, He causes so many miscarriages — which are said to far exceed the number of abortions.

To that, Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said God doesn't cause miscarriages, Evil does.

Several Democratic women said they took exception to men — Russ and Olsen — with no medical backgrounds bringing legislation to limit women's medical choices.