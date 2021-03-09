Suspension of medical licenses part of bill aimed at restricting legal abortions in Oklahoma

Obtaining a legal abortion in Oklahoma would likely become all but impossible under two bills passed Tuesday by the Republican-led state House of Representatives.
House Bill 1102, by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, would suspend for one year any the medical license of anyone performing an abortion, and HB 2441 — a so-called "fetal heartbeat" law — by Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, would outlaw aborting fetuses once "cardiac activity" is detected. That is generally described as happening about six weeks into the pregnancy, although many obstetricians argue the sound detected is not actually a heartbeat because the heart has not yet developed.
Both bills allow exceptions to save the life of the woman involved.
The two measures are almost certain to face legal challenges, which may not have been entirely unintentional in the first place.
"Is it your intention to ... get a law passed that will overturn Roe v. Wade?" asked Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, referring to the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing women's abortion rights.
"That's not the specific aim of this bill, but it may end up going all the way there," Olsen said. "Hopefully, (if) it did, the court would recognize the terribly unconstitutional decision made back in 1973."
Twelve states have passed so-called fetal heartbeat laws similar to Russ'. All have been overturned or suspended by the courts, but activists hope a more conservative judiciary, and in particular a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court, will see things their way.
With more than 100 bills on its agenda, the House spent about three hours on the two abortion rights bills. The emotional and occasionally bitter discussion and debate spotlighted, as it often has before, apparently irreconcilable disagreements about when life begins, individual rights and the role of religion in government.
In answer to a question that one of his Republican colleagues unsuccessfully tried to cut off as irrelevant, Olsen said he believed he represented God on the issue and that abortion under any circumstances is murder.
Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City then asked why, if God considers abortion murder, He causes so many miscarriages — which are said to far exceed the number of abortions.
To that, Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said God doesn't cause miscarriages, Evil does.
Several Democratic women said they took exception to men — Russ and Olsen — with no medical backgrounds bringing legislation to limit women's medical choices.
Olsen and other Republicans — all male — said men are affected by abortion, and in any event they didn't have to be women to know abortion was wrong.
"Those that do wrong, man or woman, that break the law of God will be held accountable by God," said Olsen.
Tuesday's two bills follow last week's HB 1904, by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, which would limit abortion providers to board certified obstetricians and gynecologists.