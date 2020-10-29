Supporters of State Question 805 slam foes' 'fear-mongering' of reform petition

Proponents of a sentencing-reform measure on the general election ballot pushed back Thursday against an opposition campaign they say exploits fear and misinformation.
"I'm discouraged by the manipulation, the misinformation and the misinterpretation ... especially by people in high places ... who I call friends," said the Rev. Rodney Goss, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church.
"I watch them on these television commercials use fear-mongering, like so much of the politics of today, scaring individuals into those coming out of prison are monsters who rape and ravage their communities," Goss said during a press conference at Fellowship Congregational Church.
State Question 805 is an initiative petition that would amend the state constitution to bar prison sentences that exceed statutory guidelines because of prior convictions for non-violent crimes.
It is intended, supporters say, to curb Oklahoma's high incarceration rates and the social and economic consequences of them.
Many in law enforcement oppose the measure and say it would allow for the earlier release of repeat offenders for crimes such as burglary and domestic abuse.
But Goss and others supporters say advertisements opposing the state question go too far. Some are particularly upset about a television ad they compare to the "Willie Horton" spot from the 1988 presidential campaign.
In 1986, Horton committed assault, armed robbery and rape after getting out of prison on a weekend furlough. At the time, Horton was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
The ad was and is widely regarded as having racist undertones that played on white voters' fears of black men.
The anti-SQ 805 ad in question highlights the case of a black man named Randall Cornelius, who has a long history of criminal activity and accepted a 2018 plea agreement to serve 20 years on various charges, including domestic assault and battery in the non-fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.
The ad features Cornelius' mugshot and a pair of bloody sneakers apparently associated with the crime. It implies Cornelius would be released earlier under SQ 805, or that those committing crimes similar to Cornelius' would serve shorter sentences because domestic violence is not considered a violent crime under the measure.
That's because the Legislature did not classify most forms of domestic violence as violent until this year. SQ 805, which was written before then, says only crimes considered violent after Jan. 1, 2020, can trigger sentencing enhancements.
Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House of Representatives Kris Steele, a leader in the criminal justice reform movement, said Friday that argument is misleading. He said domestic abuse has always been subject to prosecution as a violent crime — as assault and battery, for instance, or attempted murder — and will continue to be.
He also said Cornelius won't be eligible for parole for years, and it's not clear that SQ 805 would make any difference in his case or others like it.
Steele pointed out that repeat offenders may still receive longer sentences as long as they don't exceed the statutory guideline.
The sentencing range for burglary, for instance, is seven to 20 years. Depending on the circumstances, some convicted for the first time might expect sentences at the lower end of the range, while subsequent convictions might be expected to bring longer sentences.
That does not change under SQ 805; according to Steele, the Legislature would always be free to increase the upper range of the sentencing guidelines.
Although the Randall Cornelius ad later includes mug shots of people of other races, several at Thursday's press conference said it was clearly intended to stir up fear of black men.
State Rep. Regina Goodwin called it "despicable," and said she was shocked to see it in 2020.
"You don't have to go back very far," said Steele, "to know that virtually every criminal justice decision in the Legislature is based on fear, emotion, hyperbole and anecdotes."
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
