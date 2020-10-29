Supporters of State Question 805 slam foes' 'fear-mongering' of reform petition

He also said Cornelius won't be eligible for parole for years, and it's not clear that SQ 805 would make any difference in his case or others like it.

Steele pointed out that repeat offenders may still receive longer sentences as long as they don't exceed the statutory guideline.

The sentencing range for burglary, for instance, is seven to 20 years. Depending on the circumstances, some convicted for the first time might expect sentences at the lower end of the range, while subsequent convictions might be expected to bring longer sentences.

That does not change under SQ 805; according to Steele, the Legislature would always be free to increase the upper range of the sentencing guidelines.

Although the Randall Cornelius ad later includes mug shots of people of other races, several at Thursday's press conference said it was clearly intended to stir up fear of black men.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin called it "despicable," and said she was shocked to see it in 2020.

"You don't have to go back very far," said Steele, "to know that virtually every criminal justice decision in the Legislature is based on fear, emotion, hyperbole and anecdotes."

