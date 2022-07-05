Supporters of SQ 820 turn in 164,000 signatures in effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Supporters of one effort to legalize recreational marijuana turned in about 164,000 signatures on Tuesday, hoping to get a state question on the November ballot.

Ryan Kiesel, senior advisor to the Yes on 820 campaign, said the figure is way over the 94,111 needed to make the statutory change and well before the August deadline.

The signatures were turned in to the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office, where employees will count the signatures.

“The overwhelming number of signatures we have received demonstrates that our campaign has the momentum and that Oklahomans are ready to vote to legalize recreational marijuana for adults,” said Michelle Tilley, campaign director.

The measure does not alter the state’s current medical marijuana program, approved by voters in 2018 through State Question 788, Kiesel said.

It would put a 15% excise tax on top of the current sales taxes on the product for those who are 21 and older, he said.

The revenue would be invested in critical state services such as health care, education and mental health, Kiesel said.

“Last but not least, it provides for meaningful criminal justice reform that would help low-level marijuana offenders have their records expunged if the crime that they were convicted of would no longer be a crime if (State Question) 820 had been the law,” Kiesel said.

He said the cost of marijuana varies quite a bit based on the quality and type of product.

The measure would not affect an employer’s ability to restrict marijuana use by employees or prevent property owners from restricting its use.

The measure has withstood a legal challenge before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Supporters of two other state questions dealing with marijuana are still gathering signatures.

State Question 818, if passed, would put the right to medical marijuana in the state constitution, said Jed Green, director for Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action.

State Question 819 would put the right to recreational marijuana in the state constitution.

Unlike State Question 820, the other two questions would create constitutional changes, which would make it more difficult for lawmakers to change the laws.

More signatures are required on petitions for constitutional changes than for statutory ones.

Initiative petitions for constitutional changes require at least 177,958 signatures. ​​

