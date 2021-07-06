Suit seeks to remove Hiett from Corporation Commission

“I hired an attorney to review it, among other things, to make sure none of my personal business dealings were in any way conflicted with my service on the commission,” he said.

Hiett said there were possibly three times SpiritBank and a company with which it was doing business were named in an action before the commission and that he recused himself in those cases.

The bank provides a bond to companies to make sure that once a well quits producing, it gets plugged, Hiett said.

Any bank that provides this type of surety to an oil, gas or disposal well operator is essentially co-signing any debt the operator might ultimately owe to the state for the costs of bringing the operator’s well into compliance with state law, according to the lawsuit.

“By the same token, any Corporation Commissioner who ‘participates’ in this business activity, or is even merely ‘connected’ with it, would be both a creditor and co-signer on the same debt,” the suit maintains.

The court gave Hiett until July 20 to reply to Reynolds’ request that it take up the case. It set oral arguments before a referee for 10:30 a.m. July 28.