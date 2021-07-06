Suit seeks to remove Hiett from Corporation Commission

OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawsuit filed in the Oklahoma Supreme Court seeks to have Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett removed from his post.
The suit, filed June 30, alleges that his service violates the Oklahoma Constitution because he also serves on the board of SpiritBank, which it claims is a conflict of interest.
The suit was brought by former state Rep. Mike Reynolds, R-Oklahoma City, who served with Hiett, also a Republican, in the House. Hiett is a former House speaker from Kellyville.
“My interpretation and most peoples’ interpretation of the (Oklahoma) Constitution finds Commissioner Hiett in violation of the constitution not just because he serves on the SpiritBank board but the activities SpiritBank undertakes that come before the Corporation Commission,” Reynolds said.
He said Hiett’s recusal on matters before the Corporation Commission that deal with SpiritBank indicate that Hiett knows it is unconstitutional, Reynolds said.
The remedy is to resign, he said.
“There is not a provision in the constitution to just recuse yourself,” Reynolds said. “The constitution says you are to be removed from office.”
Hiett called the suit “frivolous,” saying his attorney vetted his background and didn’t find a problem.
“I hired an attorney to review it, among other things, to make sure none of my personal business dealings were in any way conflicted with my service on the commission,” he said.
Hiett said there were possibly three times SpiritBank and a company with which it was doing business were named in an action before the commission and that he recused himself in those cases.
The bank provides a bond to companies to make sure that once a well quits producing, it gets plugged, Hiett said.
Any bank that provides this type of surety to an oil, gas or disposal well operator is essentially co-signing any debt the operator might ultimately owe to the state for the costs of bringing the operator’s well into compliance with state law, according to the lawsuit.
“By the same token, any Corporation Commissioner who ‘participates’ in this business activity, or is even merely ‘connected’ with it, would be both a creditor and co-signer on the same debt,” the suit maintains.
The court gave Hiett until July 20 to reply to Reynolds’ request that it take up the case. It set oral arguments before a referee for 10:30 a.m. July 28.
Hiett began serving on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in 2015. He has served the last two years as chairman. Dana Murphy is the current chair.
His current term ends on Jan. 11, 2027.