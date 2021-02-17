Stop the clock! Oklahoma House considers scrapping Daylight Saving Time

West acknowledged that not everyone is thrilled with his bill. An obvious objection is that Oklahoma would be almost completely surrounded by states on what amounts to a different time zone half the year.

“I have committed to working with groups that have a concern about this,” he said.

Also Wednesday, the House continued shaking its fist at the federal government by advancing several measures aimed at the new Democratic administration.

These include HB 1236, which would require that presidential executive orders be reviewed by the state attorney general and approved by the Legislature before they could be in effect in the state. The bill lists Speaker Charles McCall as its author, but it was presented by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore.

“Given that the 13th and 14th Amendments have supremacy clauses and the Supreme Court has a position on judicial review that goes back to Marbury v. Madison, why is this bill necessary?” asked Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former high school social studies teacher. “We’ve already established the relationship of the federal government to the states.”

McBride said the Biden administration is issuing a lot of executive orders and has to be watched.