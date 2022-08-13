 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stitt's secretary for energy and environment resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken Wagner has resigned effective Sept. 3, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday.

Wagner

“Ken has been an invaluable asset to our state through his remarkable leadership and ingenuity in smart energy and environment solutions,” Stitt said.

“He has taken Oklahoma’s energy presence to new heights through expansion and diversification to our energy portfolio, and I am thankful for his nearly four years of service to our state.”

Wagner served in the Stitt administration since 2019.

Stitt’s appointment for the new secretary of energy and environment is expected to be announced Monday.

