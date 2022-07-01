Stitt's dismissal of two Oklahoma Veterans Commission members called 'political retaliation'

OKLAHOMA CITY — A long-time member of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission says he is “going to sue the shit” out of Gov. Kevin Stitt after Stitt ordered the Purple Heart recipient dismissed from the OVC, along with a retired general.

It’s unclear whether Larry Van Schuyver, 66, can make much of a case against the governor, but Thursday’s dismissals have him and other veterans — including several in the Legislature — steamed up.

Van Schuyver and Paul Costilow, 76, were chairman and vice chairman of the commission, which oversees the state’s veterans’ programs and hires and fires the ODVA executive director. The two had supported Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel’s unsuccessful challenge of Stitt in this week’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

The commission reportedly upset Stitt earlier this year when it refused to get rid of Kintsel after it became known he intended to run for governor.

“Both Mr. Costilow and Mr. Van Schuyver were appointed by Governor Stitt and served at the pleasure of the governor. We wish them the best in their next endeavor,” Stitt spokeswoman Kate Vesper said in response to an inquiry about the dismissal.

“I need something from the governor that says they were fired because they weren’t doing their job,” said state Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, co-chairman of the Legislative Veterans’ Caucus. “I don’t think (such a reason) exists.”

Several members of the Veterans Caucus, including Dossett, said retribution for Kintsel entering the governor’s race seems the only reason for dismissing the two commission members.

“I believe it is abuse of power,” Kintsel said. “And it is nothing more than political retaliation. As Oklahomans, we are better than this. This does not reflect Oklahoma values to do something like this.”

Stitt has changed out five of the nine commissioners, Kintsel said.

“The purpose of that is to terminate my employment, so it is coming,” said Kintsel, who has held the post for nearly three years and been with the agency about four years.

Van Schuyver called Stitt a “narcissist” and a “bully.” He said he believes Stitt’s actions are an ethics and civil rights violation.

“We are going to sue the shit out of him,” Van Schuyver said.

Costilow believes he was dismissed because he is good friends with Kintsel.

“And that is his right to terminate me,” he said.

Van Schuyver said he had received about 50 phone calls Friday morning about the issue, including those from lawmakers who were upset about it.

“Is it about working with veterans or is it political?” said state Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, a combat veteran. “To many it looks political. It looks petty.”

West said Van Schuyver and Costilow were doing a good job and should have been allowed to complete their current three-year terms.

Others in the 22-member Veterans’ Caucus summarized the situation similarly, though not all wanted to be quoted.

“They were supportive outwardly of Joel running for governor,” said Dossett. “I get what’s going on, but I don’t like it.”

The lawmakers said they are concerned that the commission will lose the cohesiveness and focus that has helped Oklahoma achieve a reputation for being one of and perhaps the best state in the country for veterans’ assistance. They say the administration has not always worked closely with the Veterans Caucus on veterans issues, and there has been some tension over Stitt’s new secretary of veterans affairs, John Nash, in part because of a disagreement over whether Nash has presented the documents necessary to prove he was honorably discharged from the military.

Dossett said he voted against Nash’s confirmation because he did not believe the paperwork presented is complete.

“I want to believe him,” said Dossett. “He seems like a good guy.”

Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, said Nash provided all of the necessary paperwork required for confirmation. She is vice chairwoman of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

The nine members of the Veterans Commission serve without pay and are appointed by the governor with the consent of the Senate. The commission is structured so that the various veterans’ organizations are represented at all times.

Kintsel was asked about what will be next in his career.

“I have several options that are not ready for prime time,” Kintsel said. “I will land on my feet. I will continue serving the people of Oklahoma in some way.”​

Featured: October 2021 video of VA hospital groundbreaking in Tulsa

