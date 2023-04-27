OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt went on a veto spree Wednesday in an attempt to pressure the state Senate to cut taxes and pass an education plan that includes teacher pay raises and school choice tax credits.

Stitt vetoed a mix of 20 bills from GOP senators and vowed to veto more legislation from the Oklahoma Legislature's upper chamber.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the governor was resorting to overtly political bullying tactics.

"I think it's beneath the dignity of that office to issue the type of vetoes he did," Treat said.

In retaliation, a Senate panel on Thursday evening was poised to reject Stitt's appointments of two of his Cabinet secretaries — Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett and Secretary of Commerce Chad Mariska.

Even though these two Cabinet secretaries were already serving in their roles, their appointments are contingent on Senate approval.

Senate passes new education plan in response

"I cannot, in good faith, allow another year to go by without cutting taxes and reforming education," Stitt wrote in identical veto messages on all 20 bills. "Until the people of Oklahoma have a tax cut, until every teacher in the state gets the pay raise they deserve, until parents get a tax credit to send their child to the school of their choice, I am vetoing this unrelated policy and will continue to veto any and all legislation authored by Senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma and supported this plan."

Stitt is ratcheting up the pressure on the Senate to pass his $800 million education plan, which he views as a compromise between competing House and Senate proposals. The House on Wednesday gave initial support to the governor's plan, which includes across-the-board teacher pay raises and tax credits for parents who send their children to private schools.

The governor's education plan includes $200 million for tax credits for households with home-school or private-school students, $300 million to the state school funding formula to cover teacher pay raises, and $300 million in new per-pupil funding that would be doled out to all districts.

Stitt has also called for a slate of tax cuts.

In response to the vetos, the Senate advanced a modified version of its education plan on Thursday by gutting House bills and adding new language related to education.

House Bill 2672 now would provide teacher pay raises based on years of experience for a cost to the state of $350 million. Another $150 million would go through the funding formula to benefit schools.

It contains a one-time stipend for certified staff and support staff of $3,000 paid for with $200 million in one-time finds. In addition, it would provide $17 million from lottery funds for a merit pay program.

The measure passed by a vote of 46-1 and returns to the House.

The Senate also gutted House Bill 1934 to provide refundable tax credits based on family income for parents who want to send their children to private schools.

The credits range from $7,500 for those earning not more than $75,000 to $5,000 for those earning more than $250,000. It also contains a $1,000 tax credit for parents who educate children in home schools.

The measure passed by a vote of 36-10.

Treat said the Senate complied with Stitt's request

"We stand with him on school choice," Treat said. "We just delivered an excellent school choice plan. We just delivered the pay raise he references here, but we did it in a manner that sought input from across the state, not just from advisers."

What did Stitt veto?

Among the casualties of Stitt's veto rampage was a bill backed by the University of Oklahoma that would make it easier for college athletes to be compensated for the commercial use of their name, image and likeness.

Stitt also vetoed a bill that would allow for protective orders in instances of child abuse and a measure that would allow state agencies to provide inmates leaving prisons and jails with naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

Almost all of the vetoed bills had passed with overwhelming support in both chambers.

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said Stitt resorted to the nuclear option.

Murdock sponsored Senate Bill 291, one of the vetoed bills, after a constituent reached out seeking to broaden the law related to protective orders because someone who had abused her children was still contacting them from prison.

"What disappoints me is in the governor playing politics, we are hurting abused children and putting them at risk," Murdock said.

No veto overrides yet

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the Senate needs to vote on the governor's education plan before that chamber gives any consideration to overriding Stitt's vetoes. Veto overrides typically require two-thirds majorities in both chambers.

"We think the Senate should put it up for a vote and just see where the chips fall," he said. McCall said Stitt told him he's fine with any veto overrides so long as lawmakers pass his education plan first.

But a major sticking point in the governor's proposal is the $300 million "Oklahoma Student Fund," which would disproportionately benefit smaller school districts and hurt urban and suburban districts because of a cap that would limit each district to no more than $2 million.

Scrapping that fund appears to be a nonstarter for the House.

Stitt also vetoed five House bills on Wednesday, although those rejections appear to be separate from the spate of Senate vetoes.

The governor scrapped House Bill 2820, which would have continued through 2026 the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, saying the strategic value of the PBS affiliate is "at best unclear, if not outright imagined." He also vetoed a bill that would have continued through 2025 the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education, a panel that advocates on behalf of Native American students.

Stitt also rejected House Bill 2863, which would have created the Oklahoma State University Veterinary Medicine Authority and given the entity $50 million in bonding capacity to help the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Legislative leaders both expressed support for OETA, making a veto override appear likely at a later date.

McCall said there are other ways the Legislature can help OSU's veterinary school.

"We have all kinds of time to talk about veto overrides, and we don't have as much time to get something done on education," McCall said.