Stitt uses MLK Day speech to blast McGirt decision, says King would agree with him

In response to the governor’s remarks, Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. tweeted out: “You can’t make this stuff up. I’m certain Dr. King would not join Governor Stitt in his effort to destroy the reservations of Indian nations. In any case, this day should be about unity and joining together to shine a light on darkness.”

In an earlier tweet responding to Stitt’s holiday statements, Hoskin wrote: “I wish the Governor would redirect his hysterics over tribal sovereignty into something productive.”

In King’s book “Why We Can’t Wait,” the pastor and civil rights leader wrote about the plight of Native Americans, saying the nation “was born in genocide when it embraced the doctrine that the original American, the Indian, was an inferior race.”

America was formed on a “national policy” to wipe out its Indigenous people, something there appears to be no remorse for to this day, King wrote in the 1960s.

The Muscogee Nation said there is no comparison between Stitt and King.

“He stood for truth and justice,” the tribe tweeted about King. “Your (Stitt’s) pouting and dishonest fear-mongering about the effect of tribal sovereignty exhibit neither.”