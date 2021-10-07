Stitt touts record in wake of Hofmeister's challenge to his next bid for governor

Gov. Kevin Stitt's re-election campaign manager, Donelle Harder, issued the following statement in response to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister's scathing assessment of him on Wednesday while announcing her own candidacy for governor.
“Under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s leadership, the state has increased its funding of public education to historic highs and enacted another teacher pay raise all while lowering taxes and building the state’s largest savings account.
"Oklahomans across the state overwhelmingly support Stitt’s results-oriented, conservative leadership. After decades of politicians leaving us in last place, Stitt has already established a proven track record of progressing Oklahoma towards Top Ten in critical categories while protecting our freedoms and core values."
Featured
Gallery: Tour the Oklahoma governor's mansion with $2 million renovation nearly done
The facility suffered from flooding, electrical, structural and plumbing problems. First lady Sarah Stitt oversaw the effort. The last renovation was done in 1995 under Gov. Frank Keating.
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…
Gov Mansion
The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gov Mansion
The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
View of the Capital from the Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Staicase with past governors names a the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the…
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
Gov Mansion
The State Capitol can be seen from the Governor's Mansion.
