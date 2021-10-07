 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stitt touts record in wake of Hofmeister's challenge to his next bid for governor
0 Comments
editor's pick

Stitt touts record in wake of Hofmeister's challenge to his next bid for governor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related

Watch Now: Joy Hofmeister to flip parties, challenge Kevin Stitt for governor in 2022

Brad Henry, Oklahoma's last Democratic governor, feels a kinship with Hofmeister

Gov. Kevin Stitt's re-election campaign manager, Donelle Harder, issued the following statement in response to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister's scathing assessment of him on Wednesday while announcing her own candidacy for governor.

“Under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s leadership, the state has increased its funding of public education to historic highs and enacted another teacher pay raise all while lowering taxes and building the state’s largest savings account.

"Oklahomans across the state overwhelmingly support Stitt’s results-oriented, conservative leadership. After decades of politicians leaving us in last place, Stitt has already established a proven track record of progressing Oklahoma towards Top Ten in critical categories while protecting our freedoms and core values."

Featured

Gallery: Tour the Oklahoma governor's mansion with $2 million renovation nearly done

The facility suffered from flooding, electrical, structural and plumbing problems. First lady Sarah Stitt oversaw the effort. The last renovation was done in 1995 under Gov. Frank Keating.

Click here to read more.

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

View of the Capital from the Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

Staicase with past governors names a the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the…

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

First Lady Sarah Stitt gives a tour of the Governor's Mansion that was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of t…

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The Governor's Mansion was recently renovated with major updates but preservering the history of the house in OKC, OK, Sep. 13, 2021. Stephen …

Gov Mansion
Uploaded Photos

Gov Mansion

  • Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The State Capitol can be seen from the  Governor's Mansion.

Last chance offer: $1 for six months

Last chance offer: $1 for six months

  • Updated
  • 0

Get a six-month digital-only subscription for $1. Subscribe today in less than a  minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe

HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES

  • Updated
  • 0
Stitt and Hofmeister

Gov. Kevin Stitt makes remarks at a COVID-19 briefing with state school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister at Oklahoma State University on Sept. 1, 2020. Hofmeister, a lifelong Republican, told the Tulsa World in an exclusive interview that she is changing her party registration to launch a bid to unseat Stitt, the Republican incumbent in 2022.

 Tulsa World file

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pushing vaccine mandates, Biden heads to Chicago

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News