Stitt to discuss plans to open a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma with officials in Mexico

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said he will go to Mexico this week for a state visit focused on strengthening diplomatic and economic partnerships.
The Oklahoma delegation, which also includes Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Scott Mueller, is scheduled to arrive Tuesday afternoon in Mexico City, travel on Wednesday to Monterrey and return on Thursday to Oklahoma.
While in Mexico City, Stitt is set to meet with officials from the U.S. Embassy and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to discuss plans to open a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma.
“I am very excited to continue expanding the relationship between Oklahoma and Mexico, and I am particularly pleased that Mexico recently announced plans to open a consulate in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “My administration has been focused on recruiting a consulate to better serve Oklahoma’s growing Mexican community and I will continue providing whatever support is needed so Oklahomans will no longer have to drive to Little Rock to take care of important business.”
Mexico has a consulate in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Meetings are also scheduled in Mexico City with leaders from Mexico’s energy industry.
In Monterrey, the Oklahoma delegation will conduct business recruitment meetings as well as visit Universidad Tec de Monterrey to discuss educational partnerships.
In September, Stitt hosted Consul General Rodolfo Quilantan for a cultural celebration at the state Capitol honoring Mexican artist Jose Sacal.
Stitt also recently met with Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C.
Featured video:
