 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stitt to attend Republican governors' news conference at U.S.-Mexico border
0 Comments

Stitt to attend Republican governors' news conference at U.S.-Mexico border

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt will will be one of 11 Republican governors attending a news conference at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday, Stitt's office confirmed Monday.

The news conference, hosted by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, will highlight 10 border security recommendations from the Republican Governors Public Policy Committee, Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said.

Few details of the event have been released, but news reports indicate that it is set for midday Wednesday at Mission, Texas, a border town just west of McAllen on the Rio Grande.

Besides Stitt and Abbott, GOP governors expected to attend are Arizona's Doug Ducey, Georgia's Brian Kemp, Idaho's Brad Little, Iowa's Kim Reynolds, Montana's Greg Gianforte, Nebraska's Pete Ricketts, Ohio's Mike DeWine, South Dakota's Kristi Noem and Wyoming's Mark Gordon.

Even though Oklahoma is not a border state, Hannema said the Stitt administration believes the surge in people trying to cross into the United States from Mexico without documentation is related to a surge in illegal drugs and human trafficking reported by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

The extent to which there is a connection, however, is unclear.

Abbott, who some view as a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2022, has complained loud and long about the surge of immigrants trying to enter the country through his state's southern border.

Most dramatically, Abbott promised to use state funds to complete border barriers whose construction was suspended or canceled by the Biden administration. He also ordered state law enforcement officers to detain suspected illegal immigrants and wants to turn a state prison into an immigrant detention facility.

All told, Abbott has committed $1.8 billion in state funds to border security.

Wednesday's event comes as former President Donald Trump is pressuring Abbott to investigate 2020 presidential voting in Texas — a state Trump actually won by a substantial margin.

Featured video: Texas governor says state will build its own border wall

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state will immediately begin plans to build a barrier along its border with Mexico.
Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, seen here during a news conference along the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 21, will host another press conference on Wednesday to highlight 10 border security recommendations from the Republican Governors Public Policy Committee. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to attend.

 Julio Cortez

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race
Govt-and-politics

Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race

  • Updated

State Sen. Dahm formally announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday by attacking the state's elected Republican leadership and promising to "advance" gun rights and restrictions on abortion, individual rights except for those of women with unwanted pregnancies and states' rights except for some election laws.

Official expects state economic 'explosion'
Govt-and-politics

Official expects state economic 'explosion'

  • Updated

"Personally, I’m very bullish on where we’re headed as a state, mainly because I’m seeing the companies that are going to grow here and the ones that are wanting to locate here," Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling told a legislative panel.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News