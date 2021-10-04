Stitt to attend Republican governors' news conference at U.S.-Mexico border

Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt will will be one of 11 Republican governors attending a news conference at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday, Stitt's office confirmed Monday.

The news conference, hosted by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, will highlight 10 border security recommendations from the Republican Governors Public Policy Committee, Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said.

Few details of the event have been released, but news reports indicate that it is set for midday Wednesday at Mission, Texas, a border town just west of McAllen on the Rio Grande.

Besides Stitt and Abbott, GOP governors expected to attend are Arizona's Doug Ducey, Georgia's Brian Kemp, Idaho's Brad Little, Iowa's Kim Reynolds, Montana's Greg Gianforte, Nebraska's Pete Ricketts, Ohio's Mike DeWine, South Dakota's Kristi Noem and Wyoming's Mark Gordon.

Even though Oklahoma is not a border state, Hannema said the Stitt administration believes the surge in people trying to cross into the United States from Mexico without documentation is related to a surge in illegal drugs and human trafficking reported by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

The extent to which there is a connection, however, is unclear.