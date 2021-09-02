Stitt taps 33-year OHP veteran as new public safety commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Tim Tipton as commissioner of public safety.

As field commander of the OHP’s Tactical Team and Emergency Response Team, Tipton has coordinated the response to numerous civil disturbances and crowd-control events in recent years.

“I have seen Capt. Tipton’s experienced and steady leadership and his commitment to keeping Oklahomans safe firsthand over the past few years and know he is the perfect choice to lead the Department of Public Safety,” Stitt said in announcing the appointment Thursday.

“He is a national expert in effective law enforcement procedures, and I know he will lead by example and maintain the highest of standards.”

Tipton has been with the Department of Public Safety for 33 years and started his career as an Oklahoma Highway Patrol gunsmith at age 21.

He has written numerous training programs and was selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to instruct law enforcement officers across the country.

Tipton has earned an advanced specialist certification from the Force Science Institute in Chicago and is a graduate of the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s Command Leadership Institute.