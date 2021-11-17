Stitt still mulling fate of Julius Jones two days before execution date

Earlier this month, the Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend that Stitt grant clemency and commute Jones’ death sentence to life with the possibility of parole. The board had earlier recommended the commutation of Jones’ sentence. Stitt rejected that decision.

Jones has amassed a following of supporters who include celebrities and athletes. His supporters have held marches, rallies and prayer vigils. Several dozen waited quietly outside Stitt’s office most of Tuesday.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said those pleading with Stitt to accept the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation believe in Jones’ innocence.

“All that’s happened has been about Julius Jones’ innocence,” Goodwin said. “Certainly the death penalty is an ongoing issue. I’m against the death penalty. But this is about executing an innocent man.”

State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said doubt about Jones’ guilt should give the governor and others pause.

“The death penalty should never be used in a case where the person may be innocent,” Nichols said. “Gov. Stitt has said he wanted to let (the appeal process) run its course. That’s happened.”