Stitt signs massive incentive bill to attract major manufacturing company to northeast Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Monday that is designed to bring a large manufacturing facility to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

House Bill 4455 would provide up to $698 million in rebates based on capital investment and job creation.

Last week, the House passed the measure by a vote of 81-17. The Senate followed suit, passing it by 41-5.

“On behalf of the business community, all of us at the Tulsa Regional Chamber applaud Gov. Stitt for signing HB 4455 and for the Legislature’s strong support of this bill,” Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal said in a statement.

“Their continued determination is making Oklahoma one of the most business-friendly states in our nation.”

The incentive package will pay dividends for years to come, Neal said.

“In an era when the national and even international competition for jobs is fiercer than ever, this incentive package will keep Oklahoma highly competitive, and for that we are most grateful,” Neal said.

The state reportedly is trying to lure a Panasonic electric battery plant to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

HB 4455 calls for a 3.4% state rebate on qualified capital expenditures with a minimum investment of $3.6 billion and a maximum of $4.5 billion. The rebates also require meeting certain employment minimums and other conditions over five years.

The Legislature would front-load $698 million into the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development — or LEAD — Fund, which was created in the state treasury by HB 4455. The money would come from state savings.

The rebate program would close by July 1, 2032.

Critics of the measure in the Senate said it did not help struggling mom-and-pop businesses.

Supporters said the program will create jobs for people who pay income, sales and other taxes.

Supporters also cited a need for the state to diversify its economy.

