Stitt signs 'fetal heartbeat' bill as U.S. Supreme Court indicates it may be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade

OKLAHOMA CITY — On the same day the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed it may be prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the latest piece of abortion-banning legislation to arrive on his desk.

Senate Bill 1503 received final passage from the state Senate last week. The measure would ban abortions at the detection of a “fetal heartbeat,” usually at about six weeks, or before most women know they’re pregnant.

SB 1503 includes an emergency clause, meaning it takes effect immediately. But an abortion rights coalition has filed lawsuits to stop SB 1503 and SB 612, the near-total abortion ban signed by Stitt earlier this month. A temporary restraining order to stop SB 1503 from going into effect has been denied.

The governor announced that he had signed the bill on social media.

"I am proud to sign SB 1503, the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act into law," Stitt said in a tweet. "I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country because I represent all four million Oklahomans who overwhelmingly want to protect the unborn."

Meanwhile, reaction to a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on a current challenge to Roe. v. Wade was swift and varied.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, stressed that the opinion is only a draft.

The draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has been verified.

“I think this is far from over,” Virgin said. “But of course, I think a lot of folks in Oklahoma and across the country are understandably terrified at this point.”

She said people are losing a right they have had for 50 years.

“It is not often in this country we move backwards in such a striking way,” she said.

For decades, the growing majority of GOP lawmakers have passed bills imposing more restrictions on abortion, only to have those laws struck down by the courts. Some Democrats have crossed party lines to vote with Republicans.

The subject has been debated during hundreds of hours in legislative committees and on the House and Senate floors.

“Decades of steadfast prayer and unwavering legislative efforts to protect the lives of the unborn are finally on the doorsteps of success,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “The seemingly imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade justifies the long battle by Oklahoma House Republicans and pro-life allies nationwide to return this matter to the duly elected representatives of state legislatures to decide.”

McCall said when the decision is overturned, a state law will trigger an end to abortion in Oklahoma.

Last month, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612, a near-total ban on abortion.

The law makes abortion a felony for those who provide the care, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. It makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother and takes effect this summer.

Despite that, lawmakers have continued to pass more anti-abortion measures.

“For close to 50 years, the silent cries of the millions who lost their lives before even having a chance to live have been heard through the voices of hose of us fighting for their rights,” McCall said.

Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, said reversing Roe v. Wade would be “an answer to our prayers and a significant step to building a culture of life that recognizes the inherit dignity of each and every human person, particularly the poor and people of color wo are disproportionately targeted by the abortion industry.”

Abortion has been a recurring topic on the election trail for incumbents and candidates.

Madison Horn, a Democrat who is among those running against U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, said she was outraged by the draft opinion, adding that women have the right to make their own health care decisions.

“If elected, I will fight fiercely for women’s rights and access to healthcare,” she said. “I will not hide behind empty values, abuse religious principles for political gain or ever waiver in my conviction to defend women’s rights.”

Lankford said it appears the court is sending the question of when life begins back to state legislatures.

"The American people should determine how to protect life, not justices," Lankford said in a prepared statement. "In Oklahoma, we will keep speaking out for the value of each life including pregnant and parenting mothers. Those who work for the destruction of children because they are inconvenient are on the wrong side of history. Each child has great potential and we should celebrate every girl and boy."

Former House Speaker T.W. Shannon, a Republican, is among those running to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

“If the United States Supreme Court is ready to overturn the most murderous opinion in our nation’s history, then every Oklahoman and American who values life should be thanking President (Donald) Trump for appointing the Justices who made the ruling possible,” Shannon said.

He said the lives of millions of unborn depend on Republicans taking back control of Congress. ​

