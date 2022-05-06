 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stitt signs bill naming state horse

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Thursday making the American Quarter Horse the state horse.

The name comes from the animal’s ability to outrun other horse breeds in races of one-quarter of a mile or less, according to House Bill 3261.

Some have been clocked at 55 miles per hour, according to the measure.

The American Quarter Horse is the predominate breed in Oklahoma, according to the measure.

“The American Quarter Horse Council estimates about 104,000 American Quarter Horses were in Oklahoma in 2017,” according to the measure. “Oklahoma was listed second in the United States in total American Quarter Horse numbers.”

The American Quarter Horse joins a number of other state symbols, including the buffalo, the state’s mammal, and the ribeye, the state’s steak.​

GOP AG hopefuls O'Connor, Drummond dead even on fundraising

GOP AG hopefuls O'Connor, Drummond dead even on fundraising

Cash contributions to Attorney General John O'Connor and his Republican primary challenger Gentner Drummond differed by less than $120, and less than $2,000 separated their total contributions through March 31, according to Oklahoma Ethics Commission reports.

