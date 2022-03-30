Stitt signs bill banning transgender girl athletes: 'In Oklahoma, it is just common sense,' governor says

“I don’t want to see trans kids suffer any more as I suffered,” she said. “I am here to make sure they know that I am here.”
Klever said she grew up in Oklahoma and attended college here, where she was made to feel part of a community.
“Trans people live in Oklahoma, and we are going to stay here,” she said.
Stitt says the bill ensures a level playing field for female athletes who work and train hard.
“The reality is, men are biologically different than women,” Stitt said. “Men have more muscle mass. Their bones are larger and denser. They have larger lungs and wider airways. These are physical advantages men have over women on the field, in the pool, on the track, on the course, in the weight room.
“So how is it fair for female track athletes or swimmers who have been trained since they are 12 years old to lose a high school competition to a biological male?” Stitt said. “It is not. It is simply not fair. And it will not happen in the state of Oklahoma.”
Tamya Cox-Toure, ACLU of Oklahoma executive director, said the signing of the bill sends a message to transgender youth that they are not welcome or accepted.
“Ultimately, SB 2 violates the United States Constitution and federal civil rights law, puts Oklahoma at risk of losing federal funding, and harms transgender youth, all to solve a problem that does not exist,” Cox said.
Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, said the bill is about fairness and safety in women’s sports.
Stitt said he had not spoken with any transgender individuals about the measure.
“People can pursue their life how they see fit, but that doesn’t give them the right to compete in women’s sports,” Stitt said.
Levi Gladd runs track at the University of Oklahoma.
“I believe that all young women deserve the opportunity to excel at whatever sport they choose and are passionate about, and I don’t think it should be taken away from them, especially for biological reasons that they can’t overcome,” she said.
With the signing of the measure, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said it will comply with the law.
Still alive this session: Abortion restrictions, $125 checks for Oklahomans, daylight time, corporate tax cuts and more
Restricting abortions in Oklahoma
Handing over the reins on school meals
Giving tax credits for parents paying children's teachers extra
Letting Oklahomans choose daylight or standard time
Curbing catalytic converter thefts
Responding to grants sought to make voting easier
A raise for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers
Sending money to Oklahomans
Making school boards more accessible
Reacting to controversial books in school libraries
Requiring parental consent for health choices
Epic inspires reformed oversight for virtual schools
Helping medical marijuana businesses bank
Continued work on medical marijuana oversight
A 'live round' affecting state revenue
"If we don’t pass this, governments will know they can regulate your food."
Helping descendants affected by Race Massacre
Changing how judges are selected
Addressing "period poverty"
Trying out a change to grocery taxes
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
The measures included a moratorium of up to two years on new business licenses, steep fee increases for large grow operations, a new procedure for obtaining business licenses and authorization for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority access to grower water and electric usage records.
How much, if any, of that will ultimately come to be is unclear, but the most likely may be House Bill 4358, by Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa. Alone among all of those proposals, it is what is known as a "live round."
A bill that got through the House on Tuesday proposes to use blockchain technology to provide digital financial services outside regular banking system regulations — which largely exclude marijuana businesses — and monitor all aspects of a marijuana business, right down to utility usage and taxes.
Senate Bill 2 prevents transgender children in Oklahoma athletics programs from competing against those assigned a different sex at birth. An amendment to the bill approved March 24 requires schools to file annual affidavits regarding each student's sex.