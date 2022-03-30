Stitt signs bill banning transgender girl athletes: 'In Oklahoma, it is just common sense,' governor says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill that would prohibit those assigned male at birth from participating in female sports as a transgender athlete.

He signed Senate Bill 2 surrounded by female athletes and lawmakers.

“This bill is the Save Women’s Sports Act,” Stitt said. “To us in Oklahoma, it is just common sense.”

In sports, girls should compete against girls, he said, while boys should compete against boys.

“Let’s be very clear,” Stitt said. “That is all this bill says.”

But to Cara Klever, 26, of Oklahoma City, it meant a lot more.

Klever, who is transgender and identifies as queer, carried a sign that read, “How does it feel bullying kids needing support?” as she walked in and out of the governor's press conference.

She said the bill tells transgender girls they are not welcome in our community, which will lead to higher rates of suicide and death.

“I don’t want to see trans kids suffer any more as I suffered,” she said. “I am here to make sure they know that I am here.”

Klever said she grew up in Oklahoma and attended college here, where she was made to feel part of a community.

“Trans people live in Oklahoma, and we are going to stay here,” she said.

Stitt says the bill ensures a level playing field for female athletes who work and train hard.

“The reality is, men are biologically different than women,” Stitt said. “Men have more muscle mass. Their bones are larger and denser. They have larger lungs and wider airways. These are physical advantages men have over women on the field, in the pool, on the track, on the course, in the weight room.

“So how is it fair for female track athletes or swimmers who have been trained since they are 12 years old to lose a high school competition to a biological male?” Stitt said. “It is not. It is simply not fair. And it will not happen in the state of Oklahoma.”

Tamya Cox-Toure, ACLU of Oklahoma executive director, said the signing of the bill sends a message to transgender youth that they are not welcome or accepted.

“Ultimately, SB 2 violates the United States Constitution and federal civil rights law, puts Oklahoma at risk of losing federal funding, and harms transgender youth, all to solve a problem that does not exist,” Cox said.

Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, said the bill is about fairness and safety in women’s sports.

Stitt said he had not spoken with any transgender individuals about the measure.

“People can pursue their life how they see fit, but that doesn’t give them the right to compete in women’s sports,” Stitt said.

Levi Gladd runs track at the University of Oklahoma.

“I believe that all young women deserve the opportunity to excel at whatever sport they choose and are passionate about, and I don’t think it should be taken away from them, especially for biological reasons that they can’t overcome,” she said.

With the signing of the measure, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said it will comply with the law.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.