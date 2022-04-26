Stitt signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation on Tuesday banning nonbinary birth certificates while vetoing measures that would have required his appointees to submit financial disclosure statements and that would have given state employees until June 30, 2023, to use up annual leave accumulated during the pandemic.

One of five bills Stitt signed Tuesday, Senate Bill 1100 bars the State Health Department from issuing new or amended birth certificates that do not identify the person in question as male or female. It is a response to the department's decision last year to quietly issue an amended nonbinary certificate after an Oregon resident who was born in Oklahoma sued over the matter.

Stitt also signed SB 709, which broadens the qualifications for state health commissioner to include anyone with a master's degree and "experience in management of state agencies or large projects."

Stitt vetoed SB 176 and SB 1695.

SB 1695, which passed the House and Senate without a dissenting vote, would have required agency heads and Cabinet secretaries appointed by Stitt to file the same financial disclosure forms as elected officials.

In his veto message, Stitt said the same requirement should apply to "similar positions appointed by the Legislature, boards or commissions."

He was not more specific about which positions he had in mind.

SB 179, which passed both chambers with large, bipartisan majorities, would have given state employees more time to use leave accumulated because of their duties during the pandemic. Stitt said the extra time is unnecessary.

"Continuing to permit carry-over of pandemic related leave would negatively impact tax payers and create a continuing fiscal burden on state agencies," Stitt wrote in the bill's veto message.

