Stitt shakes up state Health Care Authority board by dismissing its only two physician-members

The move prompted a sharp and lengthy response from the state's medical, dental and osteopathic associations.

In a joint letter addressed to Stitt but sent to all members of the Legislature, the organizations said that despite Corbett's statements to the contrary, last week's OHCA meeting "made it clear (Corbett) is moving forward with plans to implement managed care in any way possible."

Later, the letter says the dismissal of Shamblin and Hausheer "denies physician input on … important decisions … and demonstrates a choice to ignore the wishes of Oklahomans and their healthcare providers."

Stitt's communications director did not respond to direct questions about why Hausheer and Shamblin were replaced in the middle of their terms and whether it was related to last week's meeting.

At that meeting, Hausheer — as chair of the Administrative Rules Committee — had recommended the tabling of the two administrative rules. The rules would have triggered the promulgation of administrative rules for privatizing the state's Medicaid system as called for in Senate Bill 131, which became law in May.

The state's Medicaid system is administered by the Health Care Authority.

