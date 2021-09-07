Stitt shakes up state Health Care Authority board after only two physicians dismissed

The only two physicians on the Oklahoma Health Care Authority board of directors were summarily dismissed on Saturday, days after the board voted to table two administrative rules sought by OHCA Director Kevin Corbett — and, by extension, Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The move appears to be the latest in Stitt's unbending determination to transition the state's Medicaid system, which is administered by the OHCA, to a privately managed model despite the opposition of much of the Legislature and medical community.

"I was called on Saturday ... by a member of the governor's staff and told I'd been removed. No reason was given," said Dr. Jean Hausheer, a Lawton ophthalmologist with the Dean McGee Eye Institute.

Hausheer and Dr. Laura Shamblin, a Oklahoma City pediatrician, were immediately replaced by Susan Dell'Osso, a communications and marketing specialist who previously worked about two years in the health care sector, and Gino DeMarco, a retired oil and gas executive who served as Stitt's "PPE czar" in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.