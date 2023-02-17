OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt would fire the head of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs if he had the power to do so, he said Friday.

But Stitt said he has not directed his appointees on the Veterans Commission to fire the state agency head, despite allegations to the contrary.

"You've got a rogue agency director that is not showing up to meetings, that is not listening to the Legislature," Stitt said in a news conference. "There's nobody in charge, and I think Oklahomans are disappointed.

"If they gave me the authority, I would fire the guy tomorrow."

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel fired back but did not directly address Stitt’s comments.

In a statement, Kintsel alleged that one of the governor’s appointees on the Veterans Commission used a racial slur in an Oklahoma Veterans Council meeting in which Kintsel was not present. Without naming the commissioner, Kintsel urged the governor to withdraw the appointment.

"This behavior is inconsistent with the professionalism exemplified in our staff at ODVA, as well as the many thousands of veterans across the state that we provide services to, and has no place in any state agency," Kintsel said in a statement.

If Stitt withdrew the appointment and did not immediately appoint a new commissioner, the Veterans Commission might be unable to meet and conduct business due to a lack of a quorum as the status of three of the eight commissioners is already in question.

Commission Chairman Robert Allen said this week that the panel might be on the verge of firing Kintsel.

Allegations detailed

Oklahoma Veterans Council Chairman Pete Peterson, who is Black, told the Tulsa World this week that Veterans Commissioner Brett Martin called him a racial slur after they got into an argument during the Feb. 6 council meeting.

Martin denies having used the word, which is the same as one of the suits in a deck of cards, in a racial or derogatory context.

“We were talking about taking care of veterans, and I said, ‘I will take care of every great Oklahoma veteran in spades,'" Martin said. "I meant ‘in spades’ as completely in abundance.”

But Peterson, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said he felt as though the word was directed at him as a slur.

“He made sure I knew it was directed at me,” Peterson said.

Accounts differ from meeting attendees on the context in which the word was used.

Vice Chairwoman Nadine Lewis said she felt the word was used as a slur, and she said that’s why she stood up and stopped Martin from speaking.

“I told Brett Martin that kind of language will not be used here,” she said. “I felt that it was my place to step in.”

But another meeting attendee said he felt the word was not used in a racial context.

Pete Luitwieler, the program manager of the Oklahoma Veterans Alliance, remembers being bewildered when Lewis stood up and said, “We won’t have any more of those racial comments.”

He interpreted Martin’s comments as a reference to card games.

Martin said something along the lines of, “You’ve got that in spades” or “playing it in spades,” Luitwieler recalled.

“It wasn’t derogatory at all,” he said.

Jessie Whitney, the council’s master at arms, said he doesn’t recall the words being directed at Peterson.

“He didn’t say, ‘You, Col. Peterson, you’re a (slur),’” Whitney said. "But the word shouldn’t have been used, period."

Stitt appointed Martin to the Veterans Commission last month. The appointment is contingent upon Senate confirmation.

Stitt criticizes Kintsel

Kintsel unsuccessfully challenged Stitt in last year's GOP gubernatorial primary election. Kintsel alleges that Stitt has stacked the Veterans Commission with appointees in an attempt to oust him from the state agency.

Stitt doesn't have the power to fire the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs. That authority is vested solely with the Veterans Commission, which is made up entirely of Stitt appointees.

In talking to reporters on Friday, Stitt said he felt it would be inappropriate to ask his appointees to fire Kintsel.

The governor blamed Kintsel for $21.7 million in cost overruns on a project to build a new veterans center in Sallisaw. Kintsel previously said the agency has been working for more than a year to correct construction problems caused by the original architect that have slowed progress and increased project costs.

Stitt also took issue with Kintsel's refusal to comply with an executive order that requires state agency heads to get approval from a Cabinet secretary for nonemergency purchases over $25,000. Kintsel has argued that the executive order is illegal.

The head of the Veterans Commission said Kintsel could be fired soon if he doesn't recognize the authority of the governing body. Kintsel, who has skipped the last two commission meetings, alleges that the panel is meeting illegally due to several unlawful appointments made by the governor.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has called on Kintsel to resign.