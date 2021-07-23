Stitt says he won't declare public health emergency as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise again in Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday he is trusting Oklahomans to make their own decisions as COVID-19 cases again rise sharply in the state.

"Not planning on declaring an emergency," Stitt said during a press conference to announce the appointment of Tulsan John O'Connor as the state's acting attorney general.

"This is about personal responsibility. It's about freedoms," Stitt said. "I believe that's where Oklahomans line up on this. This is something you should make those decisions in consultation with your medical professionals."

Stitt said he has been "leading by example" by by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same.

"We'll continue to monitor (the situation) very closely and provide transparent data so Oklahomans can make the best decision for them and their families," he said.

National statistics indicate about 40% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which puts it in the bottom tier of states. The other 60% are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all, with the latter group including most children under 12, who are not approved for any of the available vaccines.