Stitt says COVID-19 hospitalizations have been 'pretty flat' for two months, but state data show a 50% increase

Gov. Kevin Stitt said this week that COVID-19 hospitalizations have been “pretty flat” for two months, but state data show admissions actually have increased by almost 50% in that period.

Stitt made the pronouncement during a news conference Tuesday while trying to persuade all school districts to offer the option of in-person learning this semester.

A reporter asked Stitt whether the state needed to enact more public health mitigation measures, given Oklahoma’s record new case rate and how much hospitals are struggling.

The governor responded that the State Health Department was reviewing which restrictions in his expiring executive order would be renewed the next day. Ultimately, only a curfew on bars and restaurants was allowed to lapse.

Stitt then remarked on Oklahoma’s hospital situation.

“1,794 I believe was the hospital capacity (hospitalizations Monday),” Stitt said. “That’s stayed pretty flat for the last couple of months or so.”

The governor cited a number that includes only patients in the state’s acute-care hospitals — not those hospitalized in other facilities.